The Best Ways To Thaw Steak And Pork (Even If You Don't Have Much Time)

There's nothing worse than getting ready to cook dinner only to realize that you forgot to thaw the meat. Suddenly, your dinner of grilled skirt steak or the baked BBQ pork chops you had planned is ruined. Or is it? To find out the best ways to thaw steak and pork — including in those moments when you don't have much time — Daily Meal spoke with an expert: Ryan "Tuck" Tuchscherer, a fifth generation rancher and the owner of Rugby Scott.

Tuchscherer says, "My tried and true best way to thaw a frozen steak is to put it in the refrigerator for 24 hours and let it slowly thaw. Slow thawing helps maintain the steak's texture and quality. This ensures the most amount of fluid and moisture is retained for the cooking process." This method also works for pork, as well as most other meats.

However, sometimes we forget to plan ahead and need to resort to other thawing methods. So, which ones are best? The answer is thawing the meat in cold water.