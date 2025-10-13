10 Unhealthiest Coffee Creamers You May Be Buying

Coffee creamer feels like an innocent food product, right? Sure, it might be more flavorful and intense than milk, but you're barely using any of it in your coffee — how bad can it be? As it turns out, pretty bad. Coffee creamer may give your morning coffee a boost of richness and sweetness, but it generally does so through a combination of a large amount of sugar, fat, and an unholy number of additives. Although it might not seem like it, coffee creamer generally contains no cream at all, and is instead a mass of vegetable oils, added sugars, emulsifiers, thickeners, flavoring agents, and artificial colors. While there are some healthy coffee creamers out there, other manufacturers make products with ingredient lists as long as your arm.

It's these products that you need to watch out for. Aside from the potential risks that additives like carrageenan and maltodextrin pose, creamers from brands like Coffee Mate and International Delight have nutritional profiles that are pretty shocking. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (or FDA) recommends that the average American should consume no more than 50 grams of added sugar and 20 grams of saturated fat per day when following a 2,000-calorie diet, and some creamers provide an outsized amount of these nutrients in tiny servings. In this article, we selected coffee creamers primarily based on their added sugar and saturated fat content, and also considered products that had certain additives and ingredients that may also make them unhealthy.