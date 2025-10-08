Julia Child's Favorite Fast Food Joints For Burgers And Fries

Julia Child was breaking glass ceilings in the culinary world before it was cool. The woman who made America fall in love with French cuisine also had a penchant for the run-of-the-mill hamburger. While it was well-known she liked McDonald's and Burger King, particularly Burger King's fries, according to a CNN interview, she also flirted with the food at California's own In-N-Out burgers. In fact, Child was such a fan that, per the L.A. Times, in her handbag, she kept a map that showed all the In-N-Outs that she could stop at when driving from her home in Santa Barbara to Los Angeles.

What In-N-Out burger style she ordered is anyone's guess, but Child was a bit of a celebrity at this fast food chain and she was so fond of this its food, Stacy Perman, author of "In-N-Out Burger: A Behind-the-Counter Look at the Fast-Food Chain That Breaks All the Rules," reveals that in 2003, while in the hospital recovering from knee surgery, the cookbook author sent her assistant on an errand to fetch food from this favored burger joint.

In-N-Out was also good enough for a meal with visitors. As Patricia Barey and Therese Burson, co-authors of "Julia's Cats: Julia Child's Life in the Company of Cats," noted that In-N-Out was among the Chef's first stops when entertaining out-of-town guests. What was it about In-N-Out burgers that had Child so infatuated?