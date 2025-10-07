How To Keep Silicone Bakeware Sparkling Clean

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Silicone bakeware is a game changer in the kitchen with its nonstick features and adorable shapes. Thanks to these crafty inventions, the perfect cat-shaped cake is now within reach for home bakers. Mini-muffins easily pop out of the pan. Silicone spatulas seriously smooth out the process of making a two-layer chocolate cake. Unlike traditional nonstick cookware with Teflon, silicone is naturally nonstick. The rubber-like material is also heat resistant, flexible, and doesn't get a rusty build-up after a few uses. There really is only one downside to plastic bakeware: It can get ruined if you don't clean it properly.

It's easy to clean silicone bakeware that doesn't have tough stains or stubborn food residue. That's part of the magic of the material. Mild dish soap and a soft sponge or cloth will do the trick. Don't use bleach or scouring pads. Wash your baking trays, molds, and pans as soon as possible after using them to keep residue from building up. Bakeware with stains and build-up might need a few more steps to become sparkling clean. Additionally, the surface can get ruined if you scrub it too aggressively or apply too harsh of chemicals for cleaning. Instead, turn to a few natural methods for keeping your silicone bakeware immaculate.