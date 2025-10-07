How To Keep Silicone Bakeware Sparkling Clean
Silicone bakeware is a game changer in the kitchen with its nonstick features and adorable shapes. Thanks to these crafty inventions, the perfect cat-shaped cake is now within reach for home bakers. Mini-muffins easily pop out of the pan. Silicone spatulas seriously smooth out the process of making a two-layer chocolate cake. Unlike traditional nonstick cookware with Teflon, silicone is naturally nonstick. The rubber-like material is also heat resistant, flexible, and doesn't get a rusty build-up after a few uses. There really is only one downside to plastic bakeware: It can get ruined if you don't clean it properly.
It's easy to clean silicone bakeware that doesn't have tough stains or stubborn food residue. That's part of the magic of the material. Mild dish soap and a soft sponge or cloth will do the trick. Don't use bleach or scouring pads. Wash your baking trays, molds, and pans as soon as possible after using them to keep residue from building up. Bakeware with stains and build-up might need a few more steps to become sparkling clean. Additionally, the surface can get ruined if you scrub it too aggressively or apply too harsh of chemicals for cleaning. Instead, turn to a few natural methods for keeping your silicone bakeware immaculate.
How to clean silicone without ruining your bakeware
A dishwasher doesn't always cut it when you're cleaning silicone, as layers of grease don't quite wash away in the machine. Clean any kitchen tools, cooking utensils, and bakeware made with the material by hand. Then, scrub them gently with a soft cloth and a baking soda/water paste to really target stubborn grease. To eliminate odors, soak your silicone bakeware for about an hour in a sink full of water and a splash of vinegar or lemon juice. Once you've given it a good and thorough clean, run it through the dishwasher for an extra shine. Lingering moisture makes silicone smell musty and moldy, so make sure you dry the bakeware quickly with a hand towel after washing.
Oven cleaning is another way to remove odors and food residue from silicone bakeware. It's a method that works wonders for fixing smelly silicone ice trays and removing baked-on cake leftovers. It just involves sticking the molds or utensils back in the oven for a while. Pop your dirty tools into the stove for 10 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. The heat will loosen particles and zap smells. Just don't leave the bakeware in the oven for too long, or the frame may change shape. Toss it into some hot water afterward to really get your cookware clean.