The Best Way To Clean A Sticky Silicone Baking Mat

If baking is your passion, you probably rely on your silicone baking mat quite a bit. To keep this trusted kitchen tool in good shape, proper care is an absolute must. Cleaning is a major aspect of upkeep, as mats become quite sticky with food residue over time. To eliminate this residue without harming your mat, a nice soak in extremely hot water is an effective way to perform a deep, thorough clean.

To clean the mat, fill your sink with boiling water (silicone mats are designed to be exposed to very high temperatures, usually up to 480 degrees Fahrenheit) and deposit one teaspoon of dish soap into it. After swirling your gloved hand around the water to mix up the soap, submerge the mat in the water for up to an hour. At this point, remove the mat, drain the sink, and refill with hot water from the faucet. Apply mild dish soap to a soft sponge and use it to clean either side of the mat, then rinse away remaining soap residue.

Regular cleaning will keep the mat residue-free, for the most part. However, there's another method you can use when dealing with extremely sticky stains.