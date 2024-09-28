October Aldi Finds Perfect For Celebrating The Spookiest Season
Halloween decorations have been going up since July, but now is the time to really start getting your preparations for the spooky holiday in gear. So whether or not it's picking out or making decorations for your home, figuring out what to give out to trick-or-treaters — you certainly don't want to be the house with the worst candy – or planning a Halloween party full of shocks and surprises, you'd better start shopping. Thankfully Aldi is getting into the holiday spirit with the introduction of several new products that are sure to scare up some frightening fun in your home.
The new items include mugs and a selection of autumn-themed coffees that will get your days off to a frighteningly good start, along with Halloween pastas and cheeses that will cause some spine-chilling deliciousness at your dinner table. Also, look for sweet treats that are sure to haunt your taste buds. All of these new items will be available on October 2, except the new coffees and pizzas, which will debut on October 9.
Crofton Halloween Coffee Mugs
Getting up in the morning is often scary enough, but pouring your coffee into one of Aldi's new Crofton Halloween mugs will give you a smile with designs that are more sweet than sinister. Select from a smiling white-sheeted ghost, a black cauldron designated for Witch's Brew, a spider willing to give you his heart, and, for the home sorcerer, one that says "Little Miss Hocus Pocus." The mugs are all $3.99.
Benton's Chocolate Haunted House Cookie Kit
Why wait until Christmas to build your own cookie house? With Benton's Chocolate Haunted House Cookie Kit, you'll have everything you need to make a delightful decorative piece that you can gobble up as soon as All Hallow's Eve ends. The kit comes with pre-baked chocolate cookies for the house, a ghostly visitor, a pumpkin, pre-made icing, and candy treats for decorating. The kit is $9.99.
Benton's Spooky Sandwich Cremes
If you want to skip the decorating and go straight to the treats, don't be frightened by trying Benton's Spooky Sandwich Cremes. Two rich, black cookies are filled with a bright orange cream. They are great for dunking in any brew you've stirred up for the evening. These cost $2.69.
Emporium Selection Halloween Cheese Assortment
You'll definitely want to say cheese when you see the chilling selection of Halloween-themed cheese offerings at Aldi's. There are four varieties: Bat Knit Crazy Cheddar, vampire-themed Death by Garlic Black Garlic Cheddar, Freaky Franken Sage Derby with dried sage to remind you of the green-headed monster, and Scary Pumpkin Spice, a pumpkin-shaped Wensleydale cheese with cinnamon, ginger, and nutmeg. Each cheese is $4.29 and will add a fearsome note to your Halloween party charcuterie board.
Reggano Halloween Pasta
Ghosts aren't the only hair-raising critters to show up on Halloween. There are owls and spiders and other creepy crawlers around and now you can have them in your pasta bowl. Reggano Halloween Pasta not only comes in scary shapes but also frightening holiday colors like orange and deep purple. A 17.6-ounce bag is $2.49.
Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Bloody Mary or Lemon Pepper Chicken Bruschetta Pizza
The only scary thing about Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Bloody Mary Pizza is its name. It is made with Bloody Mary-style sauce, mozzarella cheese, garlic herb white meat chicken, black olives, caramelized onions, bacon, and celery. Another new arrival, Mama Cozzi's Pizza Kitchen Lemon Pepper Chicken Bruschetta Pizza, is made with lemon pepper tomato sauce, four kinds of cheese, garlic herb white meat chicken, fire-roasted tomatoes, and basil. Both pizzas are $4.99.
Barissimo Flavors of Fall
There's a whole lot more to Fall than just Halloween, and Barissimo Coffee has wrapped all that up into a collection of flavored coffees evoking the season. The 12-cup set comes in 12 different flavors so you may have to battle it out with your household members over options like Maple Pecan, Apple Pie, Oatmeal Cookie, and Coconut Macaroon. The cups are compatible with Keurig 2.0 machines and most single-style brewers. The set retails for $6.99.