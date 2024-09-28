October Aldi Finds Perfect For Celebrating The Spookiest Season

Halloween decorations have been going up since July, but now is the time to really start getting your preparations for the spooky holiday in gear. So whether or not it's picking out or making decorations for your home, figuring out what to give out to trick-or-treaters — you certainly don't want to be the house with the worst candy – or planning a Halloween party full of shocks and surprises, you'd better start shopping. Thankfully Aldi is getting into the holiday spirit with the introduction of several new products that are sure to scare up some frightening fun in your home.

The new items include mugs and a selection of autumn-themed coffees that will get your days off to a frighteningly good start, along with Halloween pastas and cheeses that will cause some spine-chilling deliciousness at your dinner table. Also, look for sweet treats that are sure to haunt your taste buds. All of these new items will be available on October 2, except the new coffees and pizzas, which will debut on October 9.