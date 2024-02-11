Get Creative With Your Donut Pan And Use It To Make Sushi

Back in 2016, social media was set ablaze by users posting images of sushi donuts: all of your typical sushi ingredients pressed into a mold to make a circular donut-like shape. The concept is widely credited to a vegan blogger at the time named Sam Murphy. In June 2016, Murphy posted an image on Instagram of two rings of sushi rice topped with sushi ingredients like ginger and avocado and called them sushi donuts.

The aesthetically pleasing combination then began to rise in popularity within vegan and eventually non-vegan circles, joining the ranks of trendy food mashups the Internet was obsessing over. Soon, food establishments serving sushi donuts started popping up everywhere from Orange County, California to Chicago, Illinois.

The sushi donut may be a trendy, Instagram-worthy way of styling your sushi, but it's actually quite easy to recreate at home. All you need is a donut mold and your favorite sushi ingredients. If you've never made a sushi roll at home before, using a donut mold can make the sushi-forming process quicker and easier, and it doesn't require you to buy a special sushi-making kit.