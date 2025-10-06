TikTok's Dirty Matcha Latte Puts A Spin On A Classic Drink
Dirty drinks are in. They started way back with the dirty martini, moved on to the dirty chai, and now to the latest internet sensation of dirty sodas, which are different than dirty drinks. Dirtying up a drink just means adding an ingredient that doesn't seem to belong, like espresso in chai, olive juice in martinis, and milk in soda. Thankfully, no one is adding olive juice to matcha lattes. Instead, some TikTokkers and coffee shop goers are creating dirty matcha lattes by adding a shot or two of espresso.
Combining tea and coffee has been around for a while. That's what a dirty chai is. Chai is the Hindu word for "tea," so you don't need to say "chai tea" when ordering. It's redundant. Matcha is an ancient beverage. Matcha lattes, on the other hand, are relatively new, with social media trends causing a shortage of the tea leaf grown for matcha, tencha, in 2024. The practice of adding milk to matcha tea is not traditional. In fact, most "matcha lattes" are not matcha at all, but are made with powdered low-grade green tea, which differs from the high-grade, shade-grown green tea produced from the first flush of tea leaves in a season,which is used for matcha. The combo works because the nutty, earthy, umami of the tea blends well with the acidity of a good espresso. The rich fattiness of the milk helps carry the flavors, and the protein in the milk mutes any bitter taste.
Other popular spins on classic matcha
There are many non-traditional ways to use matcha that are delicious. We recommend trying the original way first, using a bowl and a whisk, so you can get a sense of the ingredient you're working with.
TikTok is essentially popularizing the Military Latte, a drink created in Japan and brought to Chicago in 2014 by champion latte artist Hiroshi Sawada. His drink includes cocoa powder and vanilla syrup with the matcha latte.
Espresso tonics have taken off in the last few years and are one of the best new items at Trader Joe's. It's only natural that matcha follows in espresso's footsteps. To make a matcha tonic, all you need to do is whisk matcha with water heated to 176 degrees Fahrenheit, then pour it over a glass filled with tonic water and ice. No sweetener is needed as the tonic water adds enough.
You can also bring matcha's vegetal flavor to lemonade to make a version of an Arnold Palmer. Use cold water with matcha in a cocktail shaker or a jar and shake well. Pour it over a glass of lemonade for the perfect summer pick-me-up.