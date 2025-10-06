TikTok's Dirty Matcha Latte Puts A Spin On A Classic Drink

Dirty drinks are in. They started way back with the dirty martini, moved on to the dirty chai, and now to the latest internet sensation of dirty sodas, which are different than dirty drinks. Dirtying up a drink just means adding an ingredient that doesn't seem to belong, like espresso in chai, olive juice in martinis, and milk in soda. Thankfully, no one is adding olive juice to matcha lattes. Instead, some TikTokkers and coffee shop goers are creating dirty matcha lattes by adding a shot or two of espresso.

Combining tea and coffee has been around for a while. That's what a dirty chai is. Chai is the Hindu word for "tea," so you don't need to say "chai tea" when ordering. It's redundant. Matcha is an ancient beverage. Matcha lattes, on the other hand, are relatively new, with social media trends causing a shortage of the tea leaf grown for matcha, tencha, in 2024. The practice of adding milk to matcha tea is not traditional. In fact, most "matcha lattes" are not matcha at all, but are made with powdered low-grade green tea, which differs from the high-grade, shade-grown green tea produced from the first flush of tea leaves in a season,which is used for matcha. The combo works because the nutty, earthy, umami of the tea blends well with the acidity of a good espresso. The rich fattiness of the milk helps carry the flavors, and the protein in the milk mutes any bitter taste.