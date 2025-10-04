You Can Buy This Chain Restaurant's Iconic Apple Butter On Amazon

There are countless things that Cracker Barrel does incredibly, and while picking a new logo without getting ample backlash certainly isn't one of them, its apple butter really is as good as it gets. Both the spiced and natural variations can be used in several different ways in the kitchen, some of which you might not have thought to be possible with the small helping of delicious topping you're typically restricted to at the restaurant.

For starters, using Cracker Barrel's apple butter for its most common uses, like on biscuits and toast, can be a simple yet effective upgrade to make your daily meals even more tasty. Using the topping as a dip for sweet potato fries can also take advantage of the apple butter's sweetness by pairing it with another subtly sweet food. However, if you really want to make the most out of the classic restaurant staple, using Cracker Barrel's apple butter in sweet and savory dishes, like Apple Butter BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches, can lead to a whole new world of delicious snacks and meals. For example, using apple butter to cook (and eventually glaze) your pork chops is a technique that leads to an incredible mixture of flavors that is unlike anything else.