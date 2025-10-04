You Can Buy This Chain Restaurant's Iconic Apple Butter On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Apple butter is easily among the most delicious toppings you can use to give your favorite foods a sweet and fruity flavor boost. While you can make the spread at home quite easily using soft apples like Braeburn, Fuji, Cortland, or McIntosh, Cracker Barrel's incredibly popular version of apple butter is actually available to purchase online for a shockingly low price.
While the item is unavailable in many areas when trying to buy it on Amazon, the restaurant's shop has the 28-ounce jar of apple butter listed for merely $6.49, a price point much lower than many similarly-sized versions of the topping available online. Plus, if you're looking for a version of apple butter that doesn't rely on that decadent spiced taste, the restaurant chain also offers its Natural Apple Butter — which some believe has replaced the Spiced Apple Butter entirely at certain Cracker Barrel locations — on its website. However, it sells out often, making it a bit tricky to get your hands on.
The many things to use Cracker Barrel's apple butter for
There are countless things that Cracker Barrel does incredibly, and while picking a new logo without getting ample backlash certainly isn't one of them, its apple butter really is as good as it gets. Both the spiced and natural variations can be used in several different ways in the kitchen, some of which you might not have thought to be possible with the small helping of delicious topping you're typically restricted to at the restaurant.
For starters, using Cracker Barrel's apple butter for its most common uses, like on biscuits and toast, can be a simple yet effective upgrade to make your daily meals even more tasty. Using the topping as a dip for sweet potato fries can also take advantage of the apple butter's sweetness by pairing it with another subtly sweet food. However, if you really want to make the most out of the classic restaurant staple, using Cracker Barrel's apple butter in sweet and savory dishes, like Apple Butter BBQ Pulled Pork Sandwiches, can lead to a whole new world of delicious snacks and meals. For example, using apple butter to cook (and eventually glaze) your pork chops is a technique that leads to an incredible mixture of flavors that is unlike anything else.