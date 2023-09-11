What Type Of Apple Is Best For Making Some Scrumptious Homemade Apple Butter?

Forget about all the pumpkin spice hype; fall is prime apple harvest season. From fresh-pressed apple cider to homemade pie, there are a million ways to cook with the sweet, seasonal crop. There's also almost as many varieties as there are recipes — more than 2,500 in the U.S. alone according to the University of Illinois Extension. One of the easiest ways to use up a bag of apples is to make a big batch of apple butter, which is just the fruit cooked down to make a thick, spreadable, delicious paste.

The recipe is extremely simple — you just need apples, vinegar, cider, and spices. Basically, you combine everything in a heavy-bottomed pan and cook it until the apples break down and a lot of the water has evaporated. The only trick to making the best apple butter is to use the right varieties of apples so that you can get a smooth finished texture. The trick with apple butter is to get from raw apple to cooked paste with as little effort as possible, so try to always choose varieties like Braeburn, Fuji, Cortland, and McIntosh that are soft because they will break down and cook the fastest. That's the key.