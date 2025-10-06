The Cut Of Beef Texas Roadhouse Uses For Country Fried Steak Explains Why It's So Delicious

Fans of country-fried steak know that the dish is fairly simple to make. While the classic southern dish is often reserved for breakfasts, Texas Roadhouse has offered country-fried steak on its menu, despite only being open for lunch on certain days, and never for breakfast. The dish has amassed plenty of praise for its remarkable size, taste, and quality. The reason for this praise could come from many areas where it excels, but the most fundamental one is likely due to the cut of steak that the chain uses.

While many country-fried steaks utilize cube steak that comes from the round of the cow, Texas Roadhouse takes pride in its use of sirloin for the job, a cut that is often considered high-end and produces a much higher quality taste than cube steak. In fact, Texas Roadhouse advertises this unique cut choice on its menu, with the chain's country fried steak being properly called a Country Fried Sirloin to ensure that customers know the dish utilizes the incredibly popular cut of meat.