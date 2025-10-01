9 Store-Bought Soups For Fall, Ranked From Worst To Best

The warmest days of the year quickly get behind us as summer fades into fall — and with the change in weather comes a change in culinary preferences. After all, the cooling foods of summer aren't quite a match for evenings when you already feel chilly. One of the best fall foods to look forward to? Warm, creamy, thick soups. Nothing is quite better on a cool fall evening than a soup that warms you from the inside out. Unfortunately, homemade soups can take a lot of time and effort to make, which isn't always plausible with your hectic daily schedule. That's where store-bought soups come in.

There are numerous grocery store soup options for fall, but they aren't equally delicious. Discovering which options are mouthwatering, which are mediocre, and which are downright gross can feel like a frustrating process — but it doesn't have to be. I was given the opportunity to try eight store-bought soups for fall and rank them from worst to best, so you know exactly which options are worth grabbing at your next grocery store visit. Each soup was ranked solely on taste, without alterations, and I relied heavily on my food industry experience to make my determinations.

Somewhere near the top of this ranking is your new favorite fall soup. Ready to discover which that is? Let's get into it.