The Only 2 Ingredients You Need For Luscious Fudge Cookies
Have you ever found yourself craving chocolate cookies, only to discover that you don't have all the ingredients on hand to make a batch? Or, perhaps you're short on time, and finding, gathering, and mixing all of the ingredients would take longer than you have to spare.
The next time that's your situation, know there's an easy solution to your dilemma – two-ingredient fudge cookies. These cookies are rich and chocolatey with a soft center, perfect for when you're hungry for something sweet. Better yet, they're made with two ingredients that are easy to get your hands on — semi-sweet chocolate chips and plain, nonfat Greek yogurt. Although these aren't no-bake cookies, they're still quick to put together in less than 30 minutes. Plus, thanks to the yogurt, the cookies have a tanginess that balances the deep chocolate flavor.
Now that you're intrigued and want to give these two-ingredient cookies a try, there are a couple of tips and tricks to be aware of. Once you've mastered two-ingredient cookies, there are several other desserts made with just two ingredients that are also easy to make and enjoy.
Two-ingredient chocolate fudge cookies 101
Making these chocolaty biscuits starts with semi-sweet chocolate chips. Milk or white chocolate chips won't work in these cookies because they contain too much sugar, which can prevent the cookies from setting. Semi-sweet chocolate chips have less sugar and more cocoa solids, which help the cookies to set. Melt the chips in a double-boiler on your stovetop, or use your microwave to save time. If you melt the chocolate in your microwave, zap the chips in short bursts of about 15 to 30 seconds, stirring between each, to help prevent the chocolate from burning.
Mix the melted chocolate into strained Greek yogurt; use 1 cup of chips to ½ cup of yogurt. The yogurt must be at room temperature; cold yogurt will cause your chocolate to seize, and you will have to throw out the mixture and start again. You can use any type of nonfat Greek yogurt as long as it's low in sugar so that the cookies harden properly. The cookie mixture should resemble a thick custard.
Once the chips and yogurt are mixed, don't dilly-dally before you scoop the cookies onto a lined baking sheet — chocolate hardens as it cools. Then, bake your cookies for about 15 minutes at 350 Fahrenheit or until they're soft to the touch with a firm top. Sprinkle coarse sugar or a few milk chocolate chips on top of the cookies if you want to boost the sweetness and complement the tangy taste of the Greek yogurt.
Other two-ingredient dessert recipes to try
In addition to these two-ingredient chocolate fudge cookies, there are several other two-ingredient recipes you can whip to quickly satisfy a craving. If it's chocolate that you need, easy, two-ingredient brownies could do the trick. All you have to do is mix melted chocolate chips — in this case, milk chocolate chips work just fine — with eggs to make a ready-to-bake batter.
You can also make some quick sugar cookies. All you need for this recipe is a box of vanilla cake mix and, again, some plain Greek yogurt. Top the cookies with your favorite frosting or cover them in candy sprinkles to add a pop of color.
Making 2-ingredient peanut butter fudge only requires a can of premade vanilla frosting and some peanut butter. Use chocolate frosting for a dessert that's reminiscent of Reese's peanut butter cups, or stick with vanilla to hone in on the peanut flavor instead. With all these different treats, there are plenty of options out there when you don't have a lot of ingredients in the pantry but want to munch on something sweet.