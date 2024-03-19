Yes, You Still Need To Properly Wash Organic Produce

Boasting no added chemicals, you'd think organic produce would be a safe indicator that no pesticides or herbicides should be found on the product. Unfortunately, you'd be wrong. Even though organic produce is more likely to have fewer pathogens, it doesn't mean they're gone completely. Pesticide drift, a term used to describe pesticides flowing through the air to contaminate crops in unintended areas, is possible, as well as cross-contamination that can happen in processing facilities. And some pesticides are even approved for use on organic crops.

When it comes to organic produce, it's still best to err on the side of caution. Beyond pesticide contamination, you don't know if the organic produce picked up any extra bacterial pathogens along the way during the harvesting, shipping, and stocking process. Stop believing the myth that you don't need to wash organic fruits and vegetables, and just take that bit of extra time to wash the produce and give yourself peace of mind. Yes, even pre-washed organic produce as well!