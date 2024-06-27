Yes, Dr Bronner's Soap Is Perfectly Safe To Wash Produce With

Washing produce is an essential food-handling process that promotes food safety and clean eating habits. Whether it's fruit, veggies, roots, or herbs, your grocery store produce is probably dirtier than you think. Because edible plants grow from the ground, residual dirt, insects, fungi, and bacteria can cling to their flesh. Beyond vestigial dirt and living organisms, pesticides can also degrade the quality of your produce, further emphasizing the importance of washing your greens. Fresh running water properly cleans your produce, but soap shouldn't be used. That is unless it's Dr. Bronner's pure castile soap.

Because most commercial soaps contain chemicals not suited for the human digestive system such as triclosan, parabens, formaldehyde-releasing preservatives, and artificial fragrances, washing produce with soap can do more harm than good, especially if the fruit or vegetable is particularly porous. Many soaps also have a high alkaline content, which can disturb the lining of the digestive tract if consumed. However, Dr. Bronner's alkali-free pure castile soap isn't made with the same chemicals that render most soaps unfit for produce washing. Dr. Bronner's soap is made with organic, non-toxic ingredients perfectly safe for washing your fruits and veggies.

Bear in mind that if you choose to wash produce with Dr. Bronner's pure castile soap, you should dilute it, and thoroughly rinse produce with water to remove cleaning agents that are not considered explicitly "edible." Just because Dr. Bronner's soap is safe to wash produce with, doesn't mean you should ingest it.