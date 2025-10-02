The Viral Fall Cake That TikTok Is Craving (And It's Not Pumpkin Spice)

While the fall has evolved to mainly focus on pumpkin spice — an iconic flavor — there are so many flavors to choose from when it comes to capturing a true sense of the autumn season. While a hearty Thanksgiving dinner features many of the savory tastes that define this time of year, you can skip pumpkin spice in your desserts. This usually leads you to the original go-to flavor of the season: apple. More specifically, the fall months have seen an uptick in people not only intrigued by the timeless (and remarkably customizable) apple pie, but also by apple cake, a dessert that is taking the internet by storm due to its remarkable taste and simplicity.

Apple cake is a moist and delicious dish that can be similar in flavor and texture to a cinnamon crumb cake. America's increased interest in the treat comes at a pretty notable time, as, despite continuing to have an unwavering grip on the world of coffee, the popularity of pumpkin spice recipes has continued to decline in recent years. Instead, the ingredient and flavor have been forced to share the spotlight with cinnamon, maple, salted caramel, and, of course, apple-centric recipes, the latter of which recently got even more spotlight through a viral TikTok recipe.