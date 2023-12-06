What's The Best Varietal To Choose For Your Next Apple Cake?

From common kinds you'd find in any grocery store to the heirlooms hidden away on farms, there are over 7,500 varieties of apples growing around the world. And although they're related, apple varieties have incredibly distinct flavor profiles, textures, and uses — so when it comes to choosing one for a specific culinary purpose, the task can be a little daunting. Apples for eating are easy, a purely preference-based decision, but if you're baking an apple cake, not all varieties are created equal.

First and foremost, you've got to consider the texture. Apples used in baking should be firm and crisp, with enough heartiness of structure to stand up to heat. The apples shouldn't become overly soft in the oven, because they'll come out mealy and mushy in the final baked product. Many recipes, like a simple Cinnamon Apple Cake or a Tuscan Apple Cake, will call for folding in apple slices or pieces, and you'll want the fruit to hold some of its shape and pleasant firmness — but even in the recipes that call for pureed apples, you don't want to overdo the apple's moisture lest it affect the bake.

The tart Granny Smith apple is a popular baking choice and is generally easy to find. Varieties like Pink Lady, Honeycrisp, Jonagold, Winesap, and Rome will also stand up well. Golden Delicious and McIntosh are a little less firm, but if you want their flavor, they'll do well cut in pieces or pureed rather than sliced.