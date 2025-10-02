Carving Pumpkins Just Got More Fun With This Cookie Cutter Hack

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Carving pumpkins is one of the most popular activities during the fall season. While jack-o'-lanterns have been associated with Halloween for centuries, knife injuries are still an issue. Even with a good pairing knife, puncturing through the skin of a pumpkin takes some force and precision, but can be dangerous when not done properly. Fortunately, you can reduce how much you carve with a knife by creating your pumpkin faces with cookie cutters and a mallet.

Believe it or not, cookie cutters are very useful tools beyond making cookies. For instance, the clever hack for hassle-free cake decorating involves using these tools to shape frosting and topper designs. Meanwhile, a cookie cutter is the secret to pro-level cocktail garnishes with stamped shapes made from fruit peels. Similarly, you can place Halloween or fall-themed cutters onto the outside of a pumpkin and hammer the design through with a mallet. Be careful not to do it too hard because you don't want to cave in the wall of your pumpkin. Also, make sure you use sturdy metal cookie cutters because they'll stand up better to the mallet and be easier to punch through the tough pumpkin skin and flesh.

After hammering the cutters all the way through, you should be able to pull them out, leaving you with the perfectly cut-out shape of your choice. For pieces that just don't come out easily, apply pressure to the inside of the cut-out with your thumbs or the handle of the mallet.