The Clever Cookie Cutter Hack For Hassle-Free Cake Decorating

When you're hosting a party, baking a homemade cake can be a great way to add some extra love to the dessert you serve. You can completely customize the flavors of both the cake and frosting, and you'll get to decide exactly how the dessert is decorated.

If you're still a beginner when it comes to cake decorating, however, it can be difficult to keep your frosting looking clean. It can be frustrating to spend a while piping out your buttercream, only for the decorations to look messy once you're done. Fortunately, you can use cookie cutters to decorate your cakes more easily while maintaining a cleaner look.

You'll first want to make sure your cake is completely frosted, and that the frosting is slightly sticky. Then, choose your desired cookie cutter shape. Decide where you want the design placed on the cake, and carefully set the cutter down, leaving no openings on the bottom. Next, pour in some sprinkles to fill in the design.