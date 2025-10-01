The Big Problem With Taco Bell's Beans, According To Employees

Everyone has their favorite Taco Bell order, like classic crunchy tacos or layered burritos, which you can enjoy with some of the new menu items dropping this year. It's the home of endless customization with an already large menu, tons of combo boxes, and a variety of toppings. You really can "think outside the bun" at Taco Bell, and the company's employees know the menu best. Past and current Taco Bell employees have highlighted some of their favorite recipes and creations on Reddit, and they've also spilled some secrets on the not-so-appetizing side of food prep. While many modify a Crunchwrap to make a tasty lunch, there are Taco Bell items its own employees won't eat. Beans are on that list because of how they are prepared.

Taco Bell's beans arrive dehydrated and are reconstituted with boiling water, and the process landed in the spotlight with a 2020 TikTok video. In the video, someone pours a bag of dehydrated brown pellets into a metal steam table pan and covers them with hot water. Text captioning on the video points out that the beans look like "rabbit food". Since then, more videos have come out showcasing Taco Bell's bean prep method, some even showing water taken from a Bunn hot water system, with more than one person wrinkling their nose at the thought.