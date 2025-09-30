The Discontinued Mountain Dew Flavor To Look Out For On eBay
If you're looking for a blast of smooth citrus flavor to fuel your next gaming session, you'll have to be prepared to spend a bit of money on eBay. There, you can find cans and bottles of the DEWmocracy winning Mtn Dew flavor White Out that was eventually discontinued. Prices range from $49-$200 for a single can or bottle. They're all surely past their expiration dates, but technically soda is non-perishable. This doesn't mean it will taste the same, as it may have gone flat and lost a lot of flavor.
That's right, the number 6 entry on our list of Mtn Dew flavors we wish would come back is for sale for $200. While the underperforming flavor was officially discontinued in 2019, some bottlers were still making it all the way up to 2023, when the last bottles were found. To have bottles for sale at that price is quite the feat for a soda that started off as a whiskey chaser all the way back in 1932.
Mtn Dew bottle collecting
Mtn Dew has released and discontinued many flavors over the years, and some still have a cult following. People sell old flavors on eBay like any other collector's item. You can find a 2008 Supernova flavor for $115, a rare 2014 Baja Blast for $90, and even a 2024 Baja Laguna Lemonade fetches top dollar for an unopened bottle.
It can be confusing why someone would buy a likely flat, stale-tasting bottle of soda for more than a dollar. In fact, someone on Reddit once asked, "Why do people collect Mountain Dew?" The original poster said they could understand collecting memorabilia, but not the actual sodas. The responses came in two basic camps. One common response was that old, unopened bottles were just as good as memorabilia. As one poster put it, "Same as why people collect anything, brings [sic] them joy." The other camp is that they like the older flavors better. As another poster replied, "It['s] yummy and the good ones never last." If you ask us, though, the best flavor of Mtn Dew is the one you can find every time.