The Discontinued Mountain Dew Flavor To Look Out For On eBay

If you're looking for a blast of smooth citrus flavor to fuel your next gaming session, you'll have to be prepared to spend a bit of money on eBay. There, you can find cans and bottles of the DEWmocracy winning Mtn Dew flavor White Out that was eventually discontinued. Prices range from $49-$200 for a single can or bottle. They're all surely past their expiration dates, but technically soda is non-perishable. This doesn't mean it will taste the same, as it may have gone flat and lost a lot of flavor.

That's right, the number 6 entry on our list of Mtn Dew flavors we wish would come back is for sale for $200. While the underperforming flavor was officially discontinued in 2019, some bottlers were still making it all the way up to 2023, when the last bottles were found. To have bottles for sale at that price is quite the feat for a soda that started off as a whiskey chaser all the way back in 1932.