8 Ways Bars Have Changed In 2025

Perhaps more than most industries, bars exist in a constant state of evolution. Whether it's changing clientele interests, trendy focuses on new types of drinks (as well as reinvented classic cocktails), or even fundamental shifts in the way they operate, these third spaces can often act as a direct reflection of the customers they serve. But how has that looked so far this year?

Five years after the COVID-19 pandemic brought them to a standstill, drinking establishments are embracing new tactics and weathering industry-wide disruptions at a faster pace than ever before. As the owner of multiple New York City bars with 15 years' experience, my job is to stay on top of where things are heading — and predict where they'll go next.

Beyond my own observations, I consulted trusted colleagues to learn which trends are shaping the industry today. Here are just a few of the most notable ways bars have changed so far this year.