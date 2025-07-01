Happy Hour At A Grocery Store? It's A Thing At This Chicago Chain

Having a drink at a grocery store might sound like something you'd joke about, but in Chicago, it's just another Friday at Mariano's. At first glance, it looks like any other upscale grocer — gourmet cheeses, chef-made sushi, floral arrangements that always feel a little too perfect, and so on. But regulars know to look for something else. Not a juice bar, not a coffee stand, but a true bar with real stools, cold beer, and customers clinking glasses.

Across more than 20 Mariano's locations — including Bucktown, Lombard, and Westmont — you'll find full bar menus with specialty cocktails, wine by the glass, and rotating beer selections, often tied to monthly brewery features. Some stores take it a step further, hosting live entertainment for happy hour on Friday nights. Depending on the neighborhood, you might catch jazz, blues, or piano duels.

Folks familiar with the Windy City's history of liquor regulations know that it wasn't always possible for a bar to set aside periods of time to offer special deals on alcoholic drinks. Happy hour in Chicago has only been legal since 2015, following the repeal of a 1989 ban. This change apparently benefited Mariano's fans. As one customer remarked on Tripadvisor, "In the middle of this lovely grocery store is a tasteful bar with the best happy hour prices ever."