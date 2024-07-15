The Differences Between Regular And Natural Wine, Explained

Wine shopping can be challenging if you're not a seasoned drinker; there are tons of different grape varietals, regions, and tasting notes that set each bottle apart. What's more, you're likely to come across bottles with labels like "natural" or "vegan." The trouble is that knowing what makes regular wine different from these natural bottles can be difficult to understand. If you want to get into drinking sustainable wine, however, knowing what makes these bottles special is key.

Doreen Winkler, founder of Orange Glou – the only wine store and subscription service in the U.S. dedicated to orange wines – spoke with Daily Meal to shed some light on these differences. "Natural wine is the product of chemical-free growing, manual harvesting, minimal-intervention vinification, and additive-free bottling," she explains, which means that the wines are handled differently — long before they even make it into a bottle. During the processing, she says, you won't find any unwanted additives, either: "Natural wines are made with only one ingredient — grapes." Plus, she expounds that once you open the bottle, you'll pick up on differences in the drink's flavor, too.