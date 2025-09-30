Here's The Reason Your Homemade Fudge Isn't Setting Properly

While the fact that some fudge recipes have as few as four ingredients might make you think it's easy to whip up, mastering the texture of the dessert is key to making it a great treat. Specifically, ensuring that your fudge cooks evenly throughout your pan is vital to making sure it sets properly. For this reason, it's widely recommended that you use a heavy saucepan to make fudge, as the heat in thicker pans spreads more equally, thus preventing uneven cooking and resulting in an overall better end result.

The reason why cooking fudge evenly is so essential is due to the fact that fudge is incredibly sensitive to heat, so there's a pretty narrow sweet spot that you need to nail. Because undercooked fudge doesn't set and overcooked fudge tastes bitter due to the sugar burning up over time, it's imperative that all your fudge is able to cook at the same pace to make sure no parts of it fall outside of that sweet spot.