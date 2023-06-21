What Baking Recipes Mean When They Mention The 'Ribbon Stage'

If you're an avid baker who often follows written recipes, you've undoubtedly come across a handful that call for techniques that require more precision than just mixing or stirring until combined. Meringue pies, for example, require you to whip the egg whites until stiff peaks form, baking bread involves proofing the dough until doubled in size, and when you bake chiffon or angel food cake, you're usually instructed to gently fold the ingredients together. Less frequently, you may also see recipes refer to what's called the ribbon stage of a batter.

While you can easily guess what stiff peaks will look like even if you've never whipped egg whites or heavy cream before, being instructed to "mix until the ribbon stage" may seem confusing at first. In actuality, the ribbon stage is easy to pinpoint when mixing eggs and sugar. It's a point in the mixing process where the batter has a thick enough consistency that it falls (from the beater or spatula) in ribbon-like ripples that hold their shape for a few moments.