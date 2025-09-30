Chipotle's Avocados May Come Straight From This Celebrity Farm
Next time you get some delicious guacamole added to your Chipotle order, take a second to taste it. If you get a hint of laid back folk-pop vibes, with an undertone of jam band and a soft reggae flavor, your guacamole may be made with avocados from Jason Mraz's San Diego area farm. While most celebrities open restaurants, the singer-songwriter purchased an orchard of growing fruit trees, including avocados, in 2004. He's been supplying the fast-casual mega-chain for at least 10 years now, but the chances of you having one of his avocados is slim, as Chipotle purchases 132 million pounds of avocados every year.
But Mraz's contributions to Chipotle goes beyond just adding the guac. In 2021 he partnered with the restaurant to create The Aluminaries Project, a seven month long accelerator program with Chipotle's non-profit, Chipotle Cultivate Foundation, and another non-profit, Uncharted. The goal was to support ventures that contributed to building better food systems, and the project connected groups with industry leaders and mentors like Mraz.
It's not just avocados on the Mranch
Jason Mraz grows more than just Hass and Reed avocados on the Mraz Family Farms, which he refers to as his "Mranch." His farm also has passionfruit and coffee. The avocados and fruit can be purchased around San Diego, or direct from their website.
He sells his coffee through the coffee collective, Frinj. They're one of the few coffee producers to grow their beans in the U.S., and are affiliated with coffee farms from Santa Barbara to San Diego. When in stock, you can purchase a 5 ounce bag of Mraz Family Farms geisha beans for $65. If that price seems high, remember that geisha coffee is already one of the most expensive beans in the world, and growing in California adds higher labor and water costs than elsewhere in the world. His coffee is described as having a more herbaceous twist to the already complex geisha tasting notes, which feels fitting to drink while listening to his chill, funky guitar music.