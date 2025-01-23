5 Coffee Companies That Grow Their Beans In The US

With the threat of tariffs looming, the coffee business is understandably concerned. Climate change is already causing the price of coffee to go up and the industry worries how much more cost the market can bear. In 2023 around $8.2 billion worth of coffee was imported into the US. In recent years, coffee farming in the US has grown, likely influenced by these challenges.

Hawaii and Puerto Rico have long been recognized for their coffee production, while California has recently entered the market. Other states like Florida and Texas are experimenting with small-scale coffee farms in hopes of becoming the next Kona. If you're worried about the availability of your daily brew, consider supporting these U.S.-based coffee producers!