Give Apple Cider A Boozy Upgrade With A Splash Of 2 Liquors

Summer is all about the boozy spritz. Whether you are sipping on a classic aperol spritz or one made with limoncello, you are in good company. This drink has been seen in the hands of everyone from Adele to Dua Lipa, but when cooler weather hits and those leaves start changing color, you may think it's time to trade it in for something more seasonal. The good news is you can transform your store-bought or homemade apple cider into a frolicking fall spritz using Prosecco or a sparkling wine of choice, along with some hard apple cider.

What are spritz drinks? This Italian, wine-based cocktail uses Prosecco, some type of liqueur, either bitter or sweet, and a spritz or splash of soda or seltzer water. It is served over ice with a slice of citrus for a garnish. To make an apple cider spritz, use Prosecco, apple cider, and a splash or spritz of hard cider. Garnish with a dried apple slice, cinnamon stick, star anise, or cloves, and you are ready to cruise into the autumnal months in style.