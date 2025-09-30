Give Apple Cider A Boozy Upgrade With A Splash Of 2 Liquors
Summer is all about the boozy spritz. Whether you are sipping on a classic aperol spritz or one made with limoncello, you are in good company. This drink has been seen in the hands of everyone from Adele to Dua Lipa, but when cooler weather hits and those leaves start changing color, you may think it's time to trade it in for something more seasonal. The good news is you can transform your store-bought or homemade apple cider into a frolicking fall spritz using Prosecco or a sparkling wine of choice, along with some hard apple cider.
What are spritz drinks? This Italian, wine-based cocktail uses Prosecco, some type of liqueur, either bitter or sweet, and a spritz or splash of soda or seltzer water. It is served over ice with a slice of citrus for a garnish. To make an apple cider spritz, use Prosecco, apple cider, and a splash or spritz of hard cider. Garnish with a dried apple slice, cinnamon stick, star anise, or cloves, and you are ready to cruise into the autumnal months in style.
Ratio to start with
An apple cider spritz is about balancing sweetness, acidity, and bubbles. You can add a little Aperol or a green apple liqueur to help keep the equilibrium between overly sweet and sour. To make your own, stick with a ratio of 2 parts apple cider to 2 parts Prosecco to 1 part liqueur. And be careful not to overdo it with the hard cider, or you will throw the delicate nature of this drink out of whack. This is the tart element that also adds a layer of depth to this drink. It should taste like sweet, crisp apples that have been sprinkled with warm spices.
There are plenty of variations of this fruity fall spritz. Some recipes call for keeping the seltzer water, others go a little heavy-handed on the hard apple cider. These are choices for you and your taste buds. But if you are wondering what to serve your apple cider spritz with, the options are limitless. This drink is perfect for book club night and a little charcuterie board sprinkled with sharp cheeses to cut the sweetness of this boozy beverage. Or, if you are hosting brunch and serving homemade apple cider donuts, an apple cider spritz shouldn't be too far out of reach.