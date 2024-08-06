Spritzes Remain The Drinks Of The Summer. But What Exactly Are They?

Even if you've never tried one yourself, you've likely heard of the brightly colored Aperol spritz that has been taking over Instagram feeds everywhere over the past few summers. A classic Aperol spritz recipe consists of 3 ounces of Prosecco, 2 ounces of Aperol, and 1 ounce of club soda, all stirred over ice with an added slice of orange for taste. But not everyone enjoys the slight bitterness and subtle notes of orange — luckily, the definition of a spritz allows for a broad interpretation of flavor combinations. This summer, consider a different kind of spritz with more unexpected flavors. We can't guarantee they will be as Instagrammable as the bright orange one we can all easily recognize, but the wide range of flavor combinations may be better suited to your taste preferences.

A recipe really transforms depending on the type of alcohol you add to your sparkling wine. A dash of apricot brandy and cognac atop your Prosecco created the perfect fruity summertime spritz. Switch the Aperol and orange slice for Cointreau and muddled blackberries that ripen just in time for summer. A blackberry spritz embraces the refreshing flavors of berries while staying true to the spritz you know with an orange-flavored liqueur and sparkling wine. If you are feeling experimental on your next brunch day, try a tomato spritzer cocktail that takes on the classic Bloody Mary-style flavor profile while combining tomato juice with sparkling wine and soda water.