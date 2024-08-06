Spritzes Remain The Drinks Of The Summer. But What Exactly Are They?
Did you really enjoy a brunch or cocktail hour this summer if you didn't order an Aperol spritz and post it to your story? The boldly colored (and slightly less boldly flavored) drink seemingly arrived overnight and took over the drinking scene. According to Forbes, a new study by Coffeeness reported that the Aperol spritz is the most popular boozy beverage in the United States in 2024, outranking a margarita and an old fashioned as a majority of state's highest-ranked drink.
Whether you are totally aboard the Aperol spritz train or you prefer your spritzes with a different flavor profile, one question remains: What exactly makes something a spritz? In truth, the essence of this popular drink is quite simple and relies on the addition of sparkling wine for that signature refreshing sip. A spritz is defined by La Cucina Italiana as a wine-based cocktail usually made with Prosecco, bitters, and water or seltzer. This bubbly beverage has a rather loose definition, making the possibilities for summertime drinks seemingly endless.
The spritz was created on accident by Austrian soldiers
This tasty beverage has stood the test of time, but its exact origins are still contested. This popular summertime libation originated in Italy sometime between the late 1700s and early 1800s. The spritz we recognize today was a combination of multiple cultures colliding during a complicated period in history. Austrian soldiers occupying regions in Italy would dilute Italian wines with seltzer because they were not accustomed to the wine's sweetness and high alcohol content. The name spritz derives from the German word "spritzen," meaning a splash. The combination of sparkling wine and seltzer was embraced by both cultures, and the spritz was born. It wasn't until the 1920s that the idea of adding bitters to this wine and water combo was created to form a more well-rounded cocktail. Aperol, a bitter liqueur with citrus and floral notes, arrived on the scene around this time, but the Aperol spritz we recognize today did not become popular until the 1950s.
Swap out the Aperol for lesser known and totally delicious spritz beverages
Even if you've never tried one yourself, you've likely heard of the brightly colored Aperol spritz that has been taking over Instagram feeds everywhere over the past few summers. A classic Aperol spritz recipe consists of 3 ounces of Prosecco, 2 ounces of Aperol, and 1 ounce of club soda, all stirred over ice with an added slice of orange for taste. But not everyone enjoys the slight bitterness and subtle notes of orange — luckily, the definition of a spritz allows for a broad interpretation of flavor combinations. This summer, consider a different kind of spritz with more unexpected flavors. We can't guarantee they will be as Instagrammable as the bright orange one we can all easily recognize, but the wide range of flavor combinations may be better suited to your taste preferences.
A recipe really transforms depending on the type of alcohol you add to your sparkling wine. A dash of apricot brandy and cognac atop your Prosecco created the perfect fruity summertime spritz. Switch the Aperol and orange slice for Cointreau and muddled blackberries that ripen just in time for summer. A blackberry spritz embraces the refreshing flavors of berries while staying true to the spritz you know with an orange-flavored liqueur and sparkling wine. If you are feeling experimental on your next brunch day, try a tomato spritzer cocktail that takes on the classic Bloody Mary-style flavor profile while combining tomato juice with sparkling wine and soda water.