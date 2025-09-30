Throw A Kitchen Sponge In Your Fridge's Produce Drawer And Thank Us Later

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchen sponges are a super useful cleaning tool for washing dishes. You can even cut your sponges in half with scissors for double the usage and money savings. If you only use them for cleaning, though, you're missing out. These sponges can remove sweater fuzz balls, make kid-friendly crafts, and pad valuables during storage or transport. You can even put them in your produce drawer to keep your fruits and veggies fresher for longer.

Kitchen sponges work just like the refrigerator sponge mats that you might have seen online, soaking up excess moisture from the air in a range of temperatures. Moisture control is important because humidity and temperature are two factors that affect how long your produce stays fresh. Leafy greens, root vegetables, apples, and pears are just a few foods that are best kept at lower temperatures, so storing them in your refrigerator's crisper drawers is ideal. These special drawers are designed to maintain optimal humidity levels specifically for fruits and vegetables because excess moisture speeds up spoilage.

That said, dampness can still accumulate from moisture-producing items, from a hot outside environment, or when the door opens frequently (or doesn't shut all the way). Placing a dry sponge in your refrigerator drawer with produce will absorb any extra moisture, thereby keeping the space fresh and reducing waste. Best of all, you don't need a special kind of sponge. This nine-pack of Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Sponges, available for under $10 on Amazon, will do the trick nicely, and you'll have more to use however you wish.