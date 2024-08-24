Why You Should Take Scissors To Your Kitchen Sponge Immediately

You've probably heard all kinds of kitchen hacks, and you might be a little suspicious. We get it. There are a lot of tips that are just too good to be true that are floating out in the Wild West of the internet and the darkest corners of social media, but the great thing here? Sometimes, you'll come across a hack that's genius in its simplicity, and not only does exactly what it says it's going to, but more.

We love kitchen hacks that will save you time and money, and this one will do both. Simply put, it's cutting your kitchen sponge in half, and there's actually a few reasons you should do this. Not only is it easier to get a smaller sponge into all those little nooks and crannies — not to mention around the bottom of glassware and water bottles — but you'll save money by extending the life of your sponge.

And it makes sense! Give it a try, and you'll be surprised to find that you don't actually need a whole sponge for most kitchen applications. Half a sponge will get even your biggest pots and pans just as clean, and every little bit counts when you're trying to save some money and be a little more environmentally friendly at the same time. Not sure if you're sold on the idea? Old habits are hard to break, true, but we have another brilliant follow-up to this.