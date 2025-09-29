Elvis Presley's Go-To Chinese Restaurant Is A True Old-School Hollywood Gem
If you wanted to catch Elvis Presley off stage in Los Angeles, chances are you'd find him at the Formosa Café. The West Hollywood landmark wasn't just a backdrop for Hollywood's golden era. It was one of Elvis Presley's go-to restaurants in the country, a place where the King returned to again and again when he was in town. These same red leather seats that hosted Sinatra and Bogart also belonged to rock 'n' roll royalty.
Opened in 1939 across from what was then Samuel Goldwyn Studios, the café quickly drew actors, musicians, and even the occasional mobster who came for its Chinese American cooking and dimly lit atmosphere. During its restoration, the original 1906 trolley car, added in a 1940 remodel, was revealed once again, and the walls were restocked with stacks of autographed photos and memorabilia that had long been tucked away.
That mix of grit and glamour explains why Presley kept coming back. Step inside today, and you can still imagine him sliding into his booth, tucking into dinner while the room buzzes with Hollywood names. The restaurant doesn't just celebrate legends in a general sense. It carries Presley's presence like a permanent fixture, making him part of the Formosa's mythology as much as its red leather and lacquered walls.
Elvis Presley's spirit lives on at The Formosa
For those who remember him best at the Formosa, eating like Elvis involved quite a bit of indulgence. The King wasn't shy about making his presence felt, so much so that the restaurant still keeps his booth intact. Stories linger of him paying with checks that staff almost kept for the autograph, and of the time he returned to tip a waitress with a Cadillac after one of his entourage forgot to leave cash. Near the tables, a display of Presley-themed liquor decanters, gifts from his manager Colonel Tom Parker, and a cabinet of statuettes add to the sense that he never really left.
His daughter Lisa Marie even visited the café a few days before her own passing, underscoring how deeply the family connection ran. That layered history has kept Presley's spirit alive inside the red lacquered walls, where every detail, from the décor to the memorabilia, feels like part of a carefully preserved shrine.
So, while his favorite on-stage drink happened to be Gatorade, it was the Cadillac tips and lavish meals that defined his reputation at the Formosa. Together with the memorabilia still on display, they make Presley feel less like a past guest and more like a permanent part of the café.