Elvis Presley's Go-To Chinese Restaurant Is A True Old-School Hollywood Gem

If you wanted to catch Elvis Presley off stage in Los Angeles, chances are you'd find him at the Formosa Café. The West Hollywood landmark wasn't just a backdrop for Hollywood's golden era. It was one of Elvis Presley's go-to restaurants in the country, a place where the King returned to again and again when he was in town. These same red leather seats that hosted Sinatra and Bogart also belonged to rock 'n' roll royalty.

Opened in 1939 across from what was then Samuel Goldwyn Studios, the café quickly drew actors, musicians, and even the occasional mobster who came for its Chinese American cooking and dimly lit atmosphere. During its restoration, the original 1906 trolley car, added in a 1940 remodel, was revealed once again, and the walls were restocked with stacks of autographed photos and memorabilia that had long been tucked away.

That mix of grit and glamour explains why Presley kept coming back. Step inside today, and you can still imagine him sliding into his booth, tucking into dinner while the room buzzes with Hollywood names. The restaurant doesn't just celebrate legends in a general sense. It carries Presley's presence like a permanent fixture, making him part of the Formosa's mythology as much as its red leather and lacquered walls.