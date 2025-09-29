The History Of Chicken Salt (And How It's Origins Were Lost And Found)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It might not be well-known in the U.S., but chicken salt is one of Australia's most popular condiments. It first showed up in southern Ozzie chicken shops in the 1970s and quickly gained popularity across the country. Originally intended as a rub for the rotisserie chickens that were one of the most popular fast food options down under at the time (and remain loved today), the blend of salt and spices turned out to be a great flavor-boosting addition to fries, too.

Until just a few years ago, rumor had it that chicken salt ended up on fries by accident. Its origins were shrouded in mystery. It felt like a condiment that had sort of always been part of Australian food, and most people assumed a faceless team of food scientists had devised it.

Mitani, the company that still makes the country's most popular brand of chicken salt, began selling it commercially in 1979. Some people remembered it being around before that in some form, but it was a long time ago. Certainly, the recipe had changed over the years. Part of this was the MSG panic of the '90s, though money-saving and catering to dietary restrictions were probably factors, too.

It wasn't until Adam Liaw, winner of the notoriously tough "MasterChef" Australia, wrote an article in the Guardian about chicken salt's return to popularity that the condiment's real origins (and true original recipe) were revealed. The inventor of the salt, Peter Brinkworth, was pulled from obscurity and somewhat reluctantly thrust into the limelight in Australia.