The Best Cut Of Beef To Use For A Mouthwatering Sandwich

When we talk about great sandwiches, the roast beef sandwich tends to get short shrift. Part of this is because there isn't one true version; Chicago's Italian beef and the French dip are well-known examples. However, there are more under-the-radar sandwich offerings like Buffalo's beef on weck. And when the greatest national profile for a sandwich comes from Arby's, maybe it makes sense that it's not going to get its due. But you don't have to buy a roast beef sandwich; you can make one at home. And while you could just buy a package of deli meat, your meals will be better if you decide to roast some beef yourself.

But if you go that route, which cuts of beef should you choose? There are various schools of thought here, but the surprising answer is that the best choice isn't actually a higher grade. Instead, you'll want to look at two cheaper and leaner cuts that are often overlooked elsewhere – eye of round and top round — as well as one that's a little bit pricier in top loin.