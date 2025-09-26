10 Must-Have Fall Groceries At Shoprite Under $10
Fall usually means new seasonal grocery items you'll want to add to your shopping list. And if you're looking for some great Shoprite buys that won't break the bank, you've come to the right place. There are several fall grocery items you can find at Shoprite for under $10 — so you don't have to spend a fortune to embrace the tastes of this wonderful season.
Doing fall groceries on a budget doesn't have to mean giving things up, either. Whether you're looking for a warm drink to enjoy in the evenings or some fresh seasonal produce to have with your supper, there's something for everyone on this list. There's even a few delicious snacks and desserts you can happily indulge in. Ready to discover which must-have fall groceries are under $10 at Shoprite? Let's get into it.
Fresh sweet potato
Sweet potatoes are arguably one of the most quintessential fall flavors, coming in only after pumpkins. Since these fresh sweet potatoes from Shoprite are about 60 cents each, you can get 16 for just under $10 — and that's a lot of produce for so little cost. In fact, that's enough to make several delicious sweet potato recipes for yourself and your family.
The best part about sweet potatoes is how versatile they are. Use them to make mashed sweet potatoes and a sweet potato pie seasoned with pumpkin pie spice. Make delicious sweet potato pastries or a creamy, rich fall soup perfectly seasoned with warm fall spices like cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves.
Sweet potatoes are also incredibly healthy for you, making it even more appealing to incorporate them into your diet this fall. They have manganese, as well as vitamins A and C. Plus, they provide a nice dose of antioxidants and fiber.
Little Debbie Fall Party Snack Cakes
These Little Debbie Fall Party Snack Cakes feature white cake and a creamy chocolate coated with a hard chocolate shell and accented with fall-colored sprinkles. You get a 10-pack of twin-wrapped snack cakes (or five servings) for just $3. This means you could purchase three packs and still stay under the $10 limit, making them an affordable tasty treat to cure your sweet tooth.
These snack cakes aren't only a great fall treat for the home — since they're seasonally decorated and individually wrapped, they make the perfect option for school lunches or parties. You can add these to Halloween goodie bags alongside seasonal stickers, rings, pencils, and other fun non-food items. If you wanted to do something special this year, these Little Debbie Fall Party Snack Cakes could even be used for trick or treat in lieu of traditional candy options.
Fresh acorn squash
Fresh acorn squash are another seasonal produce item that you can get relatively cheap at Shoprite. A single acorn squash costs around $1.98, meaning (like other items on this list) you can get a couple and still stay under $10. Plus, there are plenty of delicious recipes you can use this in, making it a versatile addition to your shopping list.
One of the easiest ways to make fresh acorn squash is to split it in half and clean out the insides. Rub butter on all of the exposed squash flesh, sprinkle with brown sugar, and then pop it into the oven to bake. Once done, you just scoop the squash straight out of the skin and onto your plate. Another excellent idea is to peel the skin off and slice the acorn squash before tossing in herbs, parmesan, and salt. Lay the slices out on a baking sheet and pop into the oven until soft for a simple yet tasty side for your meal.
Store baked pumpkin pie
There are few who would argue that pumpkin is the most well-known fall vegetable. After all, it's become a hallmark symbol for holidays like Halloween and Thanksgiving. And, pumpkin pie is one of the most popular and widely known fall desserts. While you may think that nothing will live up to your homemade pumpkin pie recipe, this Store Baked Pumpkin Pie from Shoprite comes very close. A smooth, dense pumpkin is generously seasoned with warm fall spices and layered inside of a flaky crust for a balanced dish everyone is sure to love. Plus, it's only $5.99.
This makes the perfect dessert for any meal this fall, allowing you to get a little bite of fall with your after-dinner coffee. It also makes a wonderful dish to bring along to family gatherings or other social events. The best part? You don't have to let people know the pie isn't homemade if you don't want to — we won't tell.
Fresh butternut squash
Butternut squash has a sweet, slightly nutty taste that's very similar to pumpkin, and it's yet another hardy fall squash you can add to your Shoprite grocery list. You can get one fresh butternut squash at Shoprite for around $2.97, which means you could buy two for less than $10. For many households, a single butternut squash will be enough for one meal, so you might be able to create two unique dishes while staying under the $10 budget.
As for what recipes you could make with fresh butternut squash, one of the easiest options is to make it exactly like the acorn squash — sliced in half and popped in the oven with cinnamon and brown sugar. However, butternut squash soup is also delicious and simple to make with some warm fall seasonings, vegetable stock, and cream. You can even make it in the crock pot or instant pot if you're short on time.
JJ's Bakery: Caramel Apple Pie
The JJ's Bakery Caramel Apple Pie boxes contain one serving each and they're one of the most affordable Shoprite fall grocery items on this list, coming in at only 89 cents each. Each pie is made with real apples, combined with a rich caramel sauce inside a flaky crust that's been lightly glazed for additional sweetness. A fantastic textural complexity is created between the soft filling and the harder crust, which adds to the overall experience.
Since they're individually packaged, you can easily grab one of these pies to take with you on your fall adventures, whether that means hiking to see the beautiful foliage or attending youth sports events. But, if you do have the opportunity to sit down with one of these, consider warming it in the microwave for about 30 seconds and eating with a scoop of ice cream for a simplified apple pie a la mode.
Maple Donuts: Apple Cider Cake Donuts
Looking for a way to bring fall flavors to breakfast? These Apple Cider Cake Donuts have you covered. These thick, hearty donuts feature a deep spiced apple flavor that you can enjoy alone or as part of a balanced breakfast. But, you don't have to keep these donuts relegated to the first meal of the day because they also make great snacks alongside your afternoon tea or coffee.
The best part about these delicious fall donuts? They're only $4.99 for a six-count, so your well-deserved indulgence needn't break the bank. Not a fan of apple cider donuts? No worries. Maple Donuts also makes glazed donuts, pumpkin cake donuts, and apple fritters — all available under the $10 budget. If you can't make up your mind on what to get, they also offer an affordable assorted package so you can try three of their cake donuts flavors at once.
Alpine: Spiced Apple Cider Instant Drink Mix
Sip into fall with this box of Spiced Apple Cider Instant Drink Mix. You get 10 instant drink mix packets for just $3.29, so there's plenty of opportunities to warm yourself from the inside out. Have a mug of hot apple cider by a toasty fall campfire or sip it while you rock on the front porch and enjoy an Apple Cider Cake Donut.
While this spiced apple cider is delicious on its own, you can also use it in other recipes to keep things fresh. For example, add a shot of bourbon or rum to a tall mug for one of the best spiked apple ciders. Or, you could pair some cooled apple cider with champagne for a festive bubbling drink for your holiday meals. If you want to avoid the alcohol but still switch things up, consider adding a dash of heavy cream to your hot apple cider for a richer, more decadent drink.
Tastykake: Spice Kake Krimpets
If the other treats on this list weren't quite your thing, consider the limited time seasonal variety of Tastykake Spice Kake Krimpets. You'll get a six count for just $3.99, so trying them isn't expensive — but keep in mind you'll want to try these treats now because they'll be gone in a few months.
Each treat is created from a spiced cake that's generously filled with a sweet buttercream icing and then topped with a sweet, spiced icing that tastes a little like cream cheese frosting. The holiday spices and sweetness perfectly embody the flavors of the fall season without relying on pumpkin or squash, so these are an excellent option if you aren't a fan of either of those. Thanks to their twin packaging, this is another treat you can easily take with you on the go.
Brach's Classic Candy Corn
Candy corn is one of those things you either love or hate. If you love them, then no budget shopping list would be complete without at least one bag (or maybe two) of Brach's Classic Candy Corn. Each 11-ounce bag costs only $2.99 and contains ample candies for you to share with friends or family.
There's nothing wrong with throwing back a few handfuls of candy corn by themselves, but you should feel free to get creative with these versatile white, orange, and yellow treats. For example, you could use them as a way to decorate a fall-themed cake by strategically placing them on top of the icing — you could even use these candies to create a cute pumpkin face. Or, mix them with some marshmallow and puffed rice to create a special Rice Krispies treat.