10 Old-School Sandwiches Everyone Loved, But You Rarely See Today

Anyone who's ever spied olive loaf in a supermarket will have been lucky to do so: These days, it's somewhat of a rarity. We can understand why, to be honest. The combination of olive and deli meat may be tasty, but it looks a little strange and, dare we say, gross. That combo of pink and green doesn't exactly lend itself to Instagram-ready snaps, after all.

Nonetheless, it wasn't always this way, and there was a time when olive loaf sandwiches were way more popular than they are now. It was a lunchbox favorite for plenty of folks back in the day, and particularly in the late 1960s and early '70s. During these years, supermarket delis began to grow in popularity, and olive loaf was one of the standout offerings in this newfangled way of getting meat.

Over time, it seems as though tastes drifted away from olive loaf and toward less processed forms of deli meat. That doesn't stop scores of people online fondly remembering and commenting on the days when their parents would tuck a few slices between some bread and send them off to school. Olive loaf is truly the stuff of old-school sandwiches.