The Complex And Surprising Origins Of Modern-Day Cream Cheese

The year was 1872. Maybe 1875. Could've been 1877. It was sometime in the 1870s; that much, historians are pretty sure of. Dairy farmer William Lawrence lived in Chester, New York, and he bought a Neufchâtel factory. A big city client — a fancy grocery store called Park and Tilford — requested a richer version of Neufchâtel (that they could sell at a higher price, of course). Lawrence added more cream and called it "cream cheese." In 1877, Lawrence created the first cream cheese brand: Neufchâtel and Cream Cheese. He was a dairy farmer and cheesemaker, not a brand manager.

Cream cheese was an immediate hit. By 1889, according to Rabbi and cream cheese historian Jeffrey A. Marx, cream cheese cost 30 cents per pound, seven cents more expensive than Parmesan (in today's money, seven cents is $2.32). Other farmers upstate started making cream cheese, creating competition. Lawrence pairs up with a cheese broker named Alvah Reynolds and it flies off the line so fast that Lawrence starts contracting with other dairies. Then he starts buying dairies, creating the Phenix Cheese Company. Philadelphia is known at this time as the premier place to get the best cheese, and Reynolds suggests Lawrence use it in the brand name for his cream cheese — one you may have heard before: Philadelphia Cream Cheese. Prices came down in 1920, making cream cheese affordable for more households. Phenix goes national. In 1928, Phenix merges with a younger but very successful company: Kraft.