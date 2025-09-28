10 Ways To Give Deviled Eggs A Spooky Halloween Upgrade
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Are you looking for new ways to amp up your Halloween party menu? While you could easily set out seasonal candy or grab some spooktacular store-bought snacks, turning traditional finger foods into themed bites is a fantastic way to make your party table look more festive. There are tons of spooktacular Halloween recipes — from mummy hot dogs to a cauldron cake — and you can even upgrade beloved party foods like deviled eggs.
In fact, you might be surprised at the variety of ways that a classic deviled eggs recipe can be turned into a spooky addition on your table of Halloween finger foods. Daily Meal has put together 10 ways to make your deviled eggs look more haunting. Some of them only take strategically placing themed cupcake decorations and certain ingredients, while others involve the addition of food coloring or bright ingredients. In any case, there's sure to be a Halloween deviled egg upgrade that piques your interest and that you feel suits your skill level in the kitchen.
Use themed cupcake liners and toppers
One of the easiest ways to give deviled eggs a spooky upgrade for Halloween is to line the tray and place the eggs with themed cupcake liners and toppers. This option might be one of the most versatile because so many of these products are available. On Amazon, for instance, Tatuo offers classic spider, bat, pumpkin, ghost, and skull toothpicks, while YuBoBo has bloody liners, knives, and scissors that have more of a horror vibe. If you have leftover Halloween cupcake liners and toppers from a previous party, repurposing them in your deviled eggs is a great way to make your table look festive while using them up.
Turn the filling into jack-o'-lanterns
It's easy to turn the filling of deviled eggs into pumpkins by adding a drop of red liquid food coloring to make it orange and sticking a piece of chive in it for a stem. For a spookier feel, though, turn the pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns. After piping the filling into the egg white halves and sprinkling them with paprika or chili powder, cut a few sheets of nori (dried seaweed) into triangles for the eyes and noses and into crescents or jagged shapes for the mouths. Put the pieces in place on the filling with a pair of tweezers, and finish them with pumpkin seeds for the stems.
Mummify your deviled eggs
When it comes to Halloween foods that look like mummies, you have several options. Alongside the aforementioned mummy hot dogs, mummified mashed potatoes and crunchy Halloween mummies are two simple options, and putting together mummified deviled eggs is no different. Start by filling the holes in the egg white halves until they're full and flush with the whites. Then, place a couple of capers or peppercorns where you want the eyes to go, and pipe some filling into strips around them. You can cut a small hole in the corner of a zippered plastic bag or use a piping bag with a small tip to create the ribbon-like cloth wrapping of a mummy.
Transform deviled eggs into little devils
Want to give your deviled eggs a more devilish personality? It's possible with just a few decorative ingredients. Cut some red peppers into small triangles, and place them near one end of the filling to look like horns. Then, cut some olive slices into different lengths to use for eyes and eyebrows, which you can place in different positions on the filling to make various facial expressions. To make them even more mischievous, add some avocado to the filling for a greener appearance and some hot sauce to introduce a little heat — Frank's RedHot Original topped Daily Meal's ranking of the best hot sauce brands.
Use food coloring to make spider-webbed egg white halves
Styling the bottom halves of your deviled eggs to look like spiderwebs is a simple trick. After boiling the eggs in water and allowing them to cool, crack the shells all around with the back of a spoon, and put them in a bowl of water with a few drops of blue and red food dye, which will create purple webs. Refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight; the longer they sit in the colored water, the deeper the color will be.
Next, dry and remove the shells like you normally would to make deviled eggs (be sure to wear gloves to protect your hands from the coloring). When you mix the filling, add a couple drops of green food coloring to amp up the spooky factor. After piping the filling into the egg white halves, finish with a sprinkle of black sesame or poppy seeds to make it look like tiny spiders are crawling on them.
If you want to be a little different, you could call these dragon eggs instead and even use different food dyes, such as green and red. Change the orientation, too, by cutting a little bit off the end instead of cutting them in half. Then, scoop out the yolk to make the filling, and stand the eggs upright before piping the filling inside. You might have to slice a little bit off the bottom end to make them stand up.
Add a spider on top with black olives
Creepy crawly spider cupcakes are a popular Halloween dessert, and you can bring a similar aesthetic to your deviled eggs with olives. And, if you gave the egg white halves the spider web treatment, this will take them to a new level of eerie. Just slice some medium black olives lengthwise, and place each half in the center of the deviled egg filling as the spider body. With more olive halves, make further lengthwise cuts into thin strips that you can position around the olive bodies as spider legs. For some variation — not all spiders are created equal, after all — you can use thinly sliced red onion for the spider legs. You can also add some eyes to these creepy crawlies with little dots of mayonnaise. Deviled eggs are an easy and tasty party food, and there are many ways to make them fit your theme. Here's how to give yours a spooky Halloween upgrade.
Create an eyeball appearance
Some of the spookiest foods are those that are looking back at you, and there are a couple of ways to do that with deviled eggs. The first is to apply red gel food coloring to the insides of the egg white halves using a toothpick to paint red veins. After spooning in the filling, set a candy eyeball on top (which your guests may want to eat separately for palatability). You can even get Weraru bloodshot candy eyeballs on Amazon.
On the other hand, since olives are one of the best ways to garnish your deviled eggs, it makes sense to use them again. Add a generous amount of red liquid food coloring to a bowl of water, and place your cracked-shell, hard-boiled eggs into it for at least two hours or overnight for a stronger color. When you remove the shells, the egg whites will look like they have red veins. Add a generous amount of blue liquid food coloring as you make the filling. Then, top each deviled egg with sliced black olives to make the iris of the eye.
Mix and match these recipes to your liking. You could even substitute the red gel coloring for sriracha or hot sauce and the black olives for green olives.
Brew up some deviled egg cauldrons
Black cauldrons have long been a part of Halloween décor, and you can completely transform your deviled eggs into them for a truly haunting party snack. After boiling the eggs and removing the shells, cut them in half across the middle rather than lengthwise. Also, slice a tiny bit off the bottom so that each half can stand upright like a bowl (or cauldron, in this case).
Then, completely submerge the egg white halves in water with ½ cup of rice wine vinegar and three or four drops of high-quality black liquid food dye (you may need more for standard liquid coloring). Store the bowl covered in the refrigerator for several hours or overnight so that the cauldrons turn black. Keep in mind that, if you purchase black liquid food coloring for the cauldrons, you can use it for other Halloween menu items as well. For instance, it's the only ingredient you need to make seriously spooky black vodka shots and cocktails. You could even make a black cauldron cocktail to match.
For the filling, you can add green liquid or gel food dye to your liking. Or, choose a different color for however you want the brew in your cauldron to look. You can sprinkle some chives on top of the green filling. Or, if you chose an orange or red color, you could sprinkle grated carrots or tiny chopped peppers on top. You can use finely chopped purple cabbage or radicchio if you choose purple filling. For the finishing touch, stick a wooden food pick — like the ones from Gmark on Amazon — into each cauldron to look like a stirrer.
Make deviled eggs look like Jason Voorhees
Horror films make fantastic Halloween themes, and the "Friday the 13th" franchise is a popular one, especially when it comes to the iconic mask that Jason Voorhees wears. While adding this mask to your deviled eggs involves a few extra steps, it's one of the snacks you need to make for a horror movie watch party.
Start by using the same technique that you would to create green webbing on the egg white halves. Note that you will need to keep a few hard-boiled eggs plain so you can cut small flaps off the sides; you should be able to get at least four from each egg. Then, use a regular straw to create holes in the back side of the flaps for the eyes, and use a coffee straw to do the same for the smaller holes in the mask.
After piping the filling into the egg white halves, sprinkle with paprika and lay the Jason masks on top. Mix your favorite hot sauce, ketchup, or sriracha with a couple drops of red liquid food coloring to make it look bloody, then splatter it onto the masked deviled eggs with a fork. You could even make a few regular deviled eggs with red filling, and top them with some bloody knife cupcake toppers from ZHUOWEISM on Amazon for extra flair.
Mold the filling into Halloween shapes
While some people find it fun and therapeutic, others find it tedious to cut ingredients into tiny pieces and strategically place them to create artful designs. If that's you, don't worry. There's an even easier way to create intricate-looking designs on your deviled eggs for the spooky season. Silicone food molds with various skull shapes from Webake and a range of Halloween-themed shapes from HKNMTT (spiders, bats, and jack-o'-lanterns) are just the ticket.
Just make the hard-boiled eggs like usual, and after mixing the filling, pipe or spoon it into the molds of your choice. Smooth and flatten the filling with a butter knife or spatula, and stick the molds in the freezer for an hour to set. If you wish, you can use food coloring to add webbing to the egg white halves and to change the color of the molded filling. For example, you can use one drop of red food dye for orange jack-o'-lanterns or a bit of black food coloring for gray skulls.