10 Ways To Give Deviled Eggs A Spooky Halloween Upgrade

Styling the bottom halves of your deviled eggs to look like spiderwebs is a simple trick. After boiling the eggs in water and allowing them to cool, crack the shells all around with the back of a spoon, and put them in a bowl of water with a few drops of blue and red food dye, which will create purple webs. Refrigerate for at least two hours or overnight; the longer they sit in the colored water, the deeper the color will be.

Next, dry and remove the shells like you normally would to make deviled eggs (be sure to wear gloves to protect your hands from the coloring). When you mix the filling, add a couple drops of green food coloring to amp up the spooky factor. After piping the filling into the egg white halves, finish with a sprinkle of black sesame or poppy seeds to make it look like tiny spiders are crawling on them.

If you want to be a little different, you could call these dragon eggs instead and even use different food dyes, such as green and red. Change the orientation, too, by cutting a little bit off the end instead of cutting them in half. Then, scoop out the yolk to make the filling, and stand the eggs upright before piping the filling inside. You might have to slice a little bit off the bottom end to make them stand up.