Why Costco's Coffee Will Keep Going Up In Price

If you're new to Costco, you may go down the coffee aisle and find a three pound tin of coffee for $23.99 and think to yourself, "That's a pretty solid deal." It amounts to only $8 per pound of coffee. However, if you've been buying coffee from Costco for the last few years, you know how good it used to be. On a Reddit post earlier this year, a user lamented at the rising cost of Kirkland brand coffee. Pre-pandemic, the user reported the same tin was only $9.99, or only $3.33 a pound! The sad fact is that $23.99 is most likely the cheapest it will be for a while, and it's not just Costco.

Tariffs are only a part of the equation. Coffee prices have leaped up 20.9% in the past year, and the price increase started before the tariffs even took place. Green coffee beans can be stored for up to a year before going to market, so we have yet to see the major effects from these extra charges. Expect a big hit to your coffee budget, as it's a broad 10% tax on goods from coffee producing countries — and a 50% tax on goods from Brazil, which supplies 30% of our coffee. Before tariffs came, climate change — which has caused droughts in Vietnam and Brazil — heavily impacted the top two producers of coffee. This continues to lessen the world's supply of coffee, kicking the price up.