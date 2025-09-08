Cozy Up With The 10 Best Comfort Foods At Costco
Comfort food is aptly named because it's good for the soul and an excellent indulgence after a long, hard day. These foods are nostalgic, hearty, and nourishing — and the origin of the term "comfort food" dates back to at least 1966. Sometimes, however, you want a classic comfort food but don't want to go through the hassle of making it. When this happens, you don't have to go without, because Costco has you covered.
One of the joys of modern grocery stores is that you can find your comfort favorites pre-made and basically ready to be eaten. You may have to heat one up in the microwave or oven, but you don't have to go through the steps of lovingly making it from scratch. Of course, not all pre-made comfort foods are equal. Some are better than others, and it can be challenging to tell which will truly taste like childhood memories and which will leave you disappointed. Thankfully, you can grab any of the ten items on this list and be pleasantly satisfied. So, at the end of a long day, cozy up with these ten best comfort foods you'll find at Costco.
1. Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese
Warm, gooey, and ready to eat as-is, the Kirkland Signature Mac and Cheese is a classic comfort food that no list like this would be complete without. For less than $12, you'll receive a little over two pounds of macaroni smothered in creamy cheese. Each bite will take you back to childhood suppers spent around the dining room table with the windows open and the sounds of nature mingling with those of laughter.
Kirkland Signature provides enough Mac and Cheese for you to share with your family or to use as a side dish for a larger meal — perhaps full of comforting favorites like fried chicken, mashed potatoes, and your favorite veggies. But you don't have to share. Instead, you could eat a heaping bowl of this by yourself and save the rest for the following day so you can extend those warm, magical feelings it provides. There's no wrong way to consume this delicious masterpiece.
2. Ruprecht Irish Beef Stew
Did you know that almost 1 in 10 Americans claimed Irish ancestry in 2021? With those statistics, it's no wonder Saint Patrick's Day is such a popular holiday. Of course, for many of those claiming Irish heritage, Irish foods aren't just for Saint Patrick's Day — they're for every day when you need food that feels like a warm, comforting hug. If that sounds like you, Ruprecht Irish Beef Stew is a must-have for your Costco grocery list.
In one package, you'll receive just over three pounds of hearty beef stew for less than $27. Large, tender cuts of beef, diced potatoes, onions, and baby carrots sit in a thin but flavorful beef gravy. The whole dish is well seasoned and can be ready in minutes. Just pour one (or more) of the packages into a sauce pot and heat it on your stove. Alternatively, you can pop it in the microwave for an even quicker comfort meal, courtesy of Costco. It's the perfect option to keep stocked in your home for those nights when you need something quick, easy, and delicious.
3. Kirkland Signature Apple Berry Pie
You could argue that there's no dessert quite as quintessentially comforting as homemade apple pie. This Kirkland Signature Apple Berry Pie takes that classic comfort food and adds a unique spin on it to really level-up the flavor profile. The sweet apple, seasoned with warming spices, is combined with deliciously tart red berries for a mouthwatering combination sure to become your new favorite. Its crispy, sugared crust has a predominantly starchy profile laced with sweetness and light notes of butter.
Snag your own pie for about $20. It comes ready to eat, so you could just take it home and have a slice, or serve it as-is after supper. But you can also heat it in the oven if you want the warm, comforting taste of fresh Apple Berry Pie. Pair with a generous scoop of vanilla ice cream for a small twist on apple pie à la mode.
4. Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna
Homemade lasagna likely ranks high on your list of comfort foods. There's just something about this classic Italian food that warms the body and soul, but it takes a lot of time to make from scratch. Thankfully, the Kirkland Signature Italian Sausage and Beef Lasagna is just as good as homemade, but takes a mere fraction of the time to make. Just pop it in the oven and cook it according to the instructions printed on the package.
The best part about this Costco comfort food is that you get about three pounds of lasagna for around $22 at most locations. This is enough to feed up to six people, so it's ideal for those nights when you want a comfort meal but need to feed the whole family. You can eat it alone or quickly pair it with some garlic bread and a garden salad, both of which can be made while this meal heats up in your oven.
5. Campbell's Simply Chicken Noodle Soup
Chicken noodle soup is a classic comfort food, but this option has a unique healthy twist to it, because it's made with bone broth. What's better than a comfort food that's actually good for you? You'll receive eight cans of Campbell's Simply Chicken Noodle Soup for less than $16 at most locations, providing ample quick meals for one or two people at an affordable rate. If you need to feed more than two people, just pop open another can.
Dump a can (or two) into a pot and heat on your stove top according to the instructions. In a few minutes, you'll have a healthy bone-based chicken broth generously filled with tender white meat chicken, thick noodles, chunks of celery, and diced carrots, all seasoned to absolute perfection. Consider pairing it with buttery toast for an even more filling meal, or mix in some corn and green beans for a more veggie-filled dish.
6. Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken
The Kirkland Signature Rotisserie Chicken is one of Costco's best deals, hands down. You can get a whole chicken for less than $6 at most locations, which is enough to feed a standard family of four when paired with sides. The well-seasoned chicken is tender, juicy, and made fresh daily. Consider pairing it with comfort sides, like mashed potatoes, mac and cheese, green bean casserole, or cornbread.
Even if you're a single person or a couple, you can make use of this ready-made Costco comfort food. After eating your fill when you get home from your shopping trip, shred the leftovers and place them in the refrigerator. You can use this to make chicken salad for a sandwich filling, as a topping for a green salad, or as a ready-made option for buffalo chicken macaroni and cheese. Just be sure to refrigerate it immediately and to use it within a few days to prevent the risk of food-borne illnesses.
7. Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza
Is there anything more nostalgic than family pizza night? Embrace this tradition with your own family by skipping the take-out and grabbing this Kirkland Signature Pepperoni Pizza instead. Not only will you get savory, cheesy pizza topped with mildly spicy pepperoni slices, but you'll save a small fortune when compared to ordering out. This box comes with four pizzas for less than $18 at most locations, which means each pizza comes in at under $5. That's a deal so good it feels like a steal.
This is an excellent option to keep in your freezer for when you want a comforting, warm meal for several people but don't want to cook. You can eat it alone or throw a bag of frozen chicken wings in to cook at the same time. Consider pairing it with other traditional sides that you can purchase frozen for easy heating, like mozzarella sticks, stuffed mushrooms, or loaded potato skins.
8. La Terra Fina Quiche
Quiche is something many people (especially those from the American South) grew up with, but it's such a hard comfort food to find pre-made. Thankfully, the La Terra Fina Quiche has you covered here. Pick up a two-pack for around $19 and receive two types of quiche — one is Cheddar and broccoli, while the other is spinach and artichoke. Eat both at the same time, or eat one now and save the other for later when the need for a comfort meal strikes again.
The best part about this Costco comfort food is that it's a relatively healthy option that's good for both your soul and your body. Plus, it's simple to prepare. Just pop it in the oven and heat it according to the instructions printed on the package. In less than thirty minutes, it'll be ready to eat. If you don't plan to eat it right away, though, one or both quiches can be safely stored in the freezer until you're ready.
9. Kirkland Signature Chicken Street Taco Kit
Who says Taco Tuesday has to be complicated? This Kirkland Signature Chicken Street Taco Kit makes things simple, quick, and delicious. For less than $21, you get three pounds of food that includes everything needed to put together scrumptious tacos. This includes well-seasoned chicken, two sauces, tortillas, cheese, and limes.
The only downside here is that this taco kit isn't ideal for people with certain allergies. In addition to containing wheat, milk, and soy, this kit is made in a facility that also processes egg, tree nuts, peanuts, fish, and shellfish, so there's opportunity for a lot of different cross-contamination. That being said, a single tray of these street tacos contains enough servings for 12 people, making it perfect for a large gathering. Of course, there's no shame in your family of four devouring the kit alone. After all, there's no such thing as too many tacos.
10. Kirkland Signature Meatloaf with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes
Meatloaf is the ultimate American comfort meal, and nothing pairs better with it than mashed potatoes. Countless people grew up eating this duo (with or without gravy) once a week growing up. Thankfully, the Kirkland Signature Meatloaf with Yukon Gold Mashed Potatoes has both of those, so you'll be all ready to go for supper without any additional planning required. There are eight servings per container, for just under $25, so you should be able to feed a standard family of four with leftovers.
Like the other Costco comfort foods on this list, preparation is simple. Just pop it in the oven and heat it according to the instructions on the package. Eat it alone as a full meal or pair it with your favorite microwavable veggie for a balanced, wholesome, and wonderfully comforting meal. Although any veggie will do, consider buttered sweetcorn, green beans, or cheesy broccoli if you're looking for something traditional.