Cozy Up With The 10 Best Comfort Foods At Costco

Comfort food is aptly named because it's good for the soul and an excellent indulgence after a long, hard day. These foods are nostalgic, hearty, and nourishing — and the origin of the term "comfort food" dates back to at least 1966. Sometimes, however, you want a classic comfort food but don't want to go through the hassle of making it. When this happens, you don't have to go without, because Costco has you covered.

One of the joys of modern grocery stores is that you can find your comfort favorites pre-made and basically ready to be eaten. You may have to heat one up in the microwave or oven, but you don't have to go through the steps of lovingly making it from scratch. Of course, not all pre-made comfort foods are equal. Some are better than others, and it can be challenging to tell which will truly taste like childhood memories and which will leave you disappointed. Thankfully, you can grab any of the ten items on this list and be pleasantly satisfied. So, at the end of a long day, cozy up with these ten best comfort foods you'll find at Costco.