10 Fast Food Menu Items That Will Have You Loving Fall In 2025

Fall is a delightful time in the world of fast food, as practically every chain wants to release something special for the year's coziest season. In the weeks ahead of this year's autumn equinox, customers have borne witness to several restaurants unveiling their new fall menus for 2025, and many of these fall-centric items are absolute must-tries for fans of quick and tasty food.

Similar to years past, many top fast food restaurants' fall menus revolve around pumpkin and pumpkin spice — an ingredient that's actually pretty easy to make at home — due to these flavors' strong association with the season. While some of these classics are no-brainers for your fast food to-do list this season, many chains have also released menu items that are a bit further outside of the box. For the most part, though, they remain faithful to the classic tastes that make us love autumn. From sweet coffee drinks to chicken sandwiches, these offerings will get you in the fall mood.