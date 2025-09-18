10 Fast Food Menu Items That Will Have You Loving Fall In 2025
Fall is a delightful time in the world of fast food, as practically every chain wants to release something special for the year's coziest season. In the weeks ahead of this year's autumn equinox, customers have borne witness to several restaurants unveiling their new fall menus for 2025, and many of these fall-centric items are absolute must-tries for fans of quick and tasty food.
Similar to years past, many top fast food restaurants' fall menus revolve around pumpkin and pumpkin spice — an ingredient that's actually pretty easy to make at home — due to these flavors' strong association with the season. While some of these classics are no-brainers for your fast food to-do list this season, many chains have also released menu items that are a bit further outside of the box. For the most part, though, they remain faithful to the classic tastes that make us love autumn. From sweet coffee drinks to chicken sandwiches, these offerings will get you in the fall mood.
Starbucks' Pumpkin Spice Latte
Perhaps the most popular autumn beverage in America today, Starbucks' rendition of the Pumpkin Spice Latte has become an undeniable cultural phenomenon. The delicious coffee beverage, flavored with pumpkin, cinnamon, and clove, has taken the world by storm for 22 years now, and it shows now signs of losing its fall-staple status in 2025.
Chick-fil-A's Pretzel Cheddar Club Sandwich
Pretzel buns bring a warm and comforting taste and texture that can elevate practically any sandwich, and Chick-fil-A is taking full advantage of that sensation with its Pretzel Cheddar Club offering. The item was successful in its initial North Carolina test run this past spring, and with crispy bacon, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, honey mustard, and a chicken fillet between the buns, this new arrival is a great entrée to enjoy as autumn gets underway.
Dutch Bros' Cookie Butter Latte
As Dutch Bros continues to expand its horizons nationwide, its consistently innovative latte selection keeps it in coffee lovers' good graces, and the chain's Cookie Butter Latte is yet another example of this strong reputation. While it's not quite as synonymous with the season as pumpkin spice, cookie butter is among the most popular fall flavors out there, and Dutch Bros' rendition of the comforting (and incredibly underrated) latte flavor is sure to impress newcomers to the growing coffee chain.
Baskin-Robbins' Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream
Let's take a look at a more dessert-focused fast food restaurant. Baskin-Robbins first threw its hat in the ring for the best pumpkin-centric autumn treat back in 2019 when it debuted its Pumpkin Cheesecake Ice Cream, filled with ginger snap cookie pieces and a ribbon of cinnamon-flavored cream cheese. In the years since, the recurring seasonal item has become a brand staple and is still a must-have for any lovers of both pumpkin and ice cream this season.
Dunkin's Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich
While Dunkin' is typically known for its seasonal drinks — like the Dunkalatte, which we reviewed alongside Dunkin's other fall selections in August 2024 — it's actually one of the chain's breakfast sandwiches that's the standout this year. The Maple Sugar Bacon Breakfast Sandwich is a croissant piled high with eggs, American cheese, and its namesake protein. It's a long-tenured specialty item at Dunkin' that highlights just how much the sweet and salty boost of maple sugar bacon can make a good breakfast sandwich absolutely magnificent.
McDonald's Pumpkin & Crème Pie
McDonald's isn't necessarily known for its elaborate seasonal menus, but the juggernaut fast food chain has never been afraid to dip its toes into the world of pumpkin-flavored sweet treats. After debuting in 2015, the Pumpkin & Crème Pie has been making seasonal comebacks in the last few years, and it's arguably one of the best renditions of McDonald's signature pies in recent memory.
KFC Potato Wedges
While the long-awaited return of KFC's potato wedges isn't a part of any official fall menu campaign, the item is still a perfect savory treat to enjoy this season. Routinely paired with the chain's signature chicken wings, the potato wedges are the perfect warm comfort food that you'll be looking for as temperatures decline.
Dairy Queen's Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat
A tried-and-true classic, Dairy Queen's Pumpkin Pie Blizzard Treat is a seasonal item that — despite being a frozen concoction — will make you feel warm and cozy with classic fall flavors. Composed of soft serve mixed with pumpkin pie pieces and nutmeg, D.Q.'s fall-time special is just as good as the Blizzards you can enjoy year-round.
Sonic's Salted Caramel Toffee Croissant Bites
Sonic is also getting in on the autumn desserts trend. The chain's use of salted caramel makes these seasonal Toffee Croissant Bites a fall delight. Fried and frosted with both toffee sugar and salted caramel, these tasty treats are one of the many gifts that the autumn season has brought fast food fans this year.
Bobby's Burgers' Pumpkin Spice Milkshake
While Bobby Flay's chain of burger restaurants could potentially be classified as fast-casual, its Pumpkin Spice Milkshake is too good of a menu item not to bring up alongside the best of the best. Utilizing a rich custard base rather than standard ice cream, Bobby's Burgers may just offer one of the highest-quality pumpkin-based desserts of any chain — even more reason for you to give it a shot while autumn is still around.