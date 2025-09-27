Princess Diana Adored This Dessert So Much, A Royal Chef Snuck It Onto Menus

Diana, Princess of Wales, is a major pop culture icon remembered for her humanitarian work, fashion, and even her taste in food. Darren McGrady was Princess Diana's personal chef for the last four years of her life, after 11 years of cooking for the late Queen Elizabeth II. In a 2022 video posted to his YouTube channel, the chef recreated a dessert that Diana loved so much that she would sneak seconds after dinner with Her Majesty.

Crêpes soufflé d'abricots was one of Princess Di's favorite desserts, though she was too nervous to ask for seconds in front of the royal family. So, McGrady recalled, "she waited until they all left, and then she'd come down to the kitchen, and I'd always have the spare under the table waiting for her." Similar dishes are often a flat crêpe with a soufflé filling, but McGrady's recipe is two actual soufflés stacked atop each other, with strained apricot jam in between. More jam is ladled on top until the stack is nearly covered in sauce.

When she stayed with the Queen, McGrady made sure Diana got this dish by presenting Her Majesty with two dessert options: this, or something he knew the Queen disliked. McGrady admitted, "You wouldn't believe the hoops that I jumped through to put Crêpes soufflé d'abricots on the menu for Princess Diana ... it was underhand[ed], but the Queen did like crêpes soufflé too, so they both got to enjoy it."