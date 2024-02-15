Princess Diana's Favorite Meal Was Oddly Normal

Who among us doesn't enjoy the feeling of being treated like a royal? One easy way to achieve that feeling from the comfort of your own home is to recreate the recipes for meals the royals loved to eat. Royalty, of course, is a broad term, but one particular royal family that attracts global attention is the British one. And of the many royals in this large family, a particular favorite of most people is Princess Diana. Lady Di, as she was also known, was very health conscious and in keeping with this life choice, her favorite meal — according to the royal chef who cooked for her for four years — was an oddly normal offering: stuffed bell peppers.

While much has been written about what Princess Diana's last meal was before her tragic and untimely death in a car accident in 1997, we now also know what she liked to eat multiple times a week in her own home, the beautiful Kensington Palace in London.