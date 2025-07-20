The Trendy Breakfast Food That Was Beloved By Princess Diana

In his YouTube video, chef Darren McGrady explains how he made Princess Diana's overnight oats. While most recipes that people use today — like our blueberry chia overnight oats and our sweet pumpkin overnight oats — call for preparing the entire dish the night before, all the chef does in advance is steep the oats in liquid. (Interestingly, McGrady uses orange juice for this liquid rather than the typical milk.)

After letting the oats steep overnight, McGrady then mixes in Greek yogurt, raw honey, and lemon juice. To finish off the dish, he stirs in the last few ingredients: grated Honeycrisp apples, blueberries, and walnuts. After transferring the oats to a glass, he garnishes the dish with extra blueberries and more walnuts.

Of course, if you want to make this breakfast at home, feel free to adjust a few details here and there to match your preferences. Even McGrady notes that you can control the sweetness by how much honey you include. However, you can also swap out the walnuts for a nut you like better, or you can swap out blueberries for blackberries. Whatever you do, make sure to first consult our list of mistakes to avoid when preparing overnight oats, like using instant oats or skipping flavorful add-ins.