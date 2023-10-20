The Savory Ingredient That Takes Homemade Ranch Dressing To A New Level

Whether you're using ranch dressing as a dip for deep-fried pickles or smothering it atop a Southwest salad, the application opportunities are seemingly endless. One of the most enticing and yet underrated aspects of ranch is that it's highly customizable. Although you can make it basic, it's often fun to jazz things up a bit, so why not add miso paste to your next batch of homemade ranch dressing for a savory kick?

Miso paste is known for its rich, umami flavor, which brings a meaty, strapping edge to the tangy essence of classic ranch dressing. Salt, a key ingredient in miso paste, is a natural flavor enhancer that helps bolster some of the quintessential flavors of traditional ranch recipes such as dill, parsley, and chives. But it's not just the taste of your ranch that transforms under the influence of miso paste — the texture does, too. Miso paste is thick and dense, which gives ranch dressing an extra creamy consistency.

Although miso paste is a commonly used condiment in many Asian foods, it pairs quite well with a wide spectrum of cuisines. If you use your imagination, you might never run out of ways to use miso-kissed ranch dressing. Adding miso paste to your favorite ranch dressing recipe creates a fusion of flavors while simultaneously providing a nutritious twist.