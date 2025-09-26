Make Store-Bought Muffins Taste Homemade With A 15-Second Trick

Saturday mornings call for breaking out bowls and measuring cups to make homemade blueberry muffins. Nothing beats the taste of one of these babies straight out of the oven, freshly baked. However, if you like to enjoy this fruity cake with your coffee during the week, there's nothing that says you can't transform a store-bought muffin into one that tastes homemade. All you need is a tub of butter, a knife, and a microwave, and you're in business.

This hack is one worth adding to your weekday breakfast repertoire. Simply wrap the chocolate chip banana nut muffin, bran muffin, or whatever flavor you purchased from the grocery store in a damp paper towel. Heat for 15-30 seconds in the microwave at half power. If it is not warm enough to your liking, add 5-10 seconds more. If you are worried that the muffin might become dry in the microwave, you can place water in a microwave-safe mug and place it in the appliance while the muffin warms. This will ensure it remains moist by creating a little steam. Just be careful. You don't want it to become soggy.