Make Store-Bought Muffins Taste Homemade With A 15-Second Trick
Saturday mornings call for breaking out bowls and measuring cups to make homemade blueberry muffins. Nothing beats the taste of one of these babies straight out of the oven, freshly baked. However, if you like to enjoy this fruity cake with your coffee during the week, there's nothing that says you can't transform a store-bought muffin into one that tastes homemade. All you need is a tub of butter, a knife, and a microwave, and you're in business.
This hack is one worth adding to your weekday breakfast repertoire. Simply wrap the chocolate chip banana nut muffin, bran muffin, or whatever flavor you purchased from the grocery store in a damp paper towel. Heat for 15-30 seconds in the microwave at half power. If it is not warm enough to your liking, add 5-10 seconds more. If you are worried that the muffin might become dry in the microwave, you can place water in a microwave-safe mug and place it in the appliance while the muffin warms. This will ensure it remains moist by creating a little steam. Just be careful. You don't want it to become soggy.
You can also use an air fryer
Once it is warmed, cut your store-bought muffin in half and add a pat of butter. If you want to soften a stick of butter before you add it to the muffin, try our hack, which requires a box grater. Just grate the stick of butter, and this will bring it to room temperature quickly so you aren't biting into a big lump. The heat of the muffin will do the rest. When you bite into your warmed meal, it will have that just-out-of-the-oven taste. The butter will add a creamy consistency that will have you gobbling it up like you made it yourself.
Additionally, warming those store-bought muffins in the microwave will increase the aroma of these baked goods. But the microwave is not the only way to make them feel homemade. If you like a crispier muffin, you could warm it up in the air fryer. Place a couple of mini muffins in this contraption for about 3 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit, and you will have a warmed muffin with slightly crunchy edges or top.