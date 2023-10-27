The Simple Hack That'll Soften That Stick Of Butter In A Fraction Of The Time

Avid bakers know the importance of a stick of room-temperature butter. Yet for novice home chefs in the mood to make their favorite chocolate chip cookie recipe, prepping ingredients ahead of time requires a little too much advanced planning. Many crumb-filled recipes that require evenly tempered butter involve whipping this stable fat to create a silky, aerated texture in favorite cookies, cakes, and scones. But how many home chefs actually remember to take butter out of their refrigerators 30 to 60 minutes before they plan to bake?

Fortunately, you can speed up the softening process by cutting butter into small pieces after removing the amount you need from cold storage. In slicing butter ahead of time, not only will you be taking the first step toward evenly distributing the butter in your next recipe, but the extra air hitting those precious slices will also soften this golden fat in much less time.

To ensure the butter is properly softened, all you need to do is feel this creamy spread with your finger. Malleable butter that can be pressed easily is what you're after. With a few strategic cuts, in a matter of minutes, you'll have a nice soft stick of butter ready to be transformed into a fresh batch of delicious treats.