You Should Avoid These Kitchen Cabinet Pulls At All Costs
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If your kitchen desperately needs remodeling, there are tons of things to think about: color scheme, materials, layout, et cetera. The latter is incredibly important, as an inconvenient kitchen layout can make it a struggle to get where you need to be and move around while cooking time-sensitive recipes. However, there's another factor that could greatly impact your ability to get around the kitchen quickly, and it's one you might not expect: the cabinet pulls.
When looking at cabinet pulls, you'll notice that some of them are T-shaped, meaning they're composed of two bars perpendicular to one another. While this might seem like a convenient shape to grab and pull, they're very prone to snagging clothes, be it a belt loop, pants pocket, or flowy sleeve. This means that even if you have a convenient kitchen layout, you might still get caught on one of your cabinets and stopped before you can keep that pot from boiling over or stop the microwave from beeping while your family is asleep. Frequently getting caught on the pulls and yanking the drawers sideways can even damage the pull or the cabinet itself, leading to costly repairs and frustration. All in all, it's better to simply pick a different style of hardware that won't be so clingy with your clothing.
Other shapes for cabinets knobs and pulls
Luckily, cabinet knobs and pulls come in many different models, so you won't be strapped for options even if you forgo the hazardous T-shaped hardware. When it comes to smaller knobs, you can find them in circular, square, or even novelty designs, and none are as prone to snagging on clothing (with the exception of some novelty shapes that resemble T-shaped knobs). These are all solid choices, and the best one for your home depends mostly on your personal style. A simple square or circular knob would go great if you're wanting a minimalistic look, while a special shape such as this sleek and interesting choice from Home Depot makes your cabinets into more of a statement.
If you were considering T-shaped pulls because they seem more convenient to grab than a small circular or square knob, consider getting a bar pull instead. These are larger than knobs and easy to get your fingers around, yet very unlikely to snag clothing since they have a more self-contained shape. Bar pulls range from very minimalistic to ornate, meaning that once again, you can match the style to your desired kitchen look. Alternatively, you can use a cup pull to create a real vintage kitchen look. If you're struggling to decide on the overall design, consider taking some kitchen design advice from celebrities. As long as you avoid those pesky T-shaped knobs, you're golden.