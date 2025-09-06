You Should Avoid These Kitchen Cabinet Pulls At All Costs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If your kitchen desperately needs remodeling, there are tons of things to think about: color scheme, materials, layout, et cetera. The latter is incredibly important, as an inconvenient kitchen layout can make it a struggle to get where you need to be and move around while cooking time-sensitive recipes. However, there's another factor that could greatly impact your ability to get around the kitchen quickly, and it's one you might not expect: the cabinet pulls.

When looking at cabinet pulls, you'll notice that some of them are T-shaped, meaning they're composed of two bars perpendicular to one another. While this might seem like a convenient shape to grab and pull, they're very prone to snagging clothes, be it a belt loop, pants pocket, or flowy sleeve. This means that even if you have a convenient kitchen layout, you might still get caught on one of your cabinets and stopped before you can keep that pot from boiling over or stop the microwave from beeping while your family is asleep. Frequently getting caught on the pulls and yanking the drawers sideways can even damage the pull or the cabinet itself, leading to costly repairs and frustration. All in all, it's better to simply pick a different style of hardware that won't be so clingy with your clothing.