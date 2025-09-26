Ozzy Osbourne's Order At A Luxury Italian Chain Left Everyone Absolutely Baffled

The late metal legend Ozzy Osbourne was known for being more than a little peculiar. But while many celebrities have strange and specific rider requests before a performance (or are just generally eccentric), not many of them would order food the way Osbourne did in a 2013 trip to C London, an upscale Italian restaurant that's part of the Cipriani restaurants chain.

According to the original report from The Mirror, Osbourne was at dinner with his wife, Sharon, and some of her "X Factor" co-hosts when he told the server he was in the mood for a curry. The fancy Italian restaurant had no curry to offer him, but the rocker was undeterred, repeatedly telling the server (and the musician's befuddled dining companions) that he wanted a curry.

Because you don't just tell the godfather of heavy metal "no" if you can help it, the restaurant reportedly sent an employee to a nearby Indian restaurant to order takeaway curry for Osbourne. An employee told The Mirror at the time, "They rushed it back and served it up — still warm — on C-branded plates as the rest of the table were served their dinners. Ozzy was delighted."